The Portuguese star and the Italian Juventus player, Cristiano Ronaldo, reached an unprecedented record, but this time outside the green rectangle, where the 36-year-old became the first, the first person in the world to reach half a billion followers on social media.

The Russian news agency Sputnik quoted the sports website Bleacher Report, on Friday, that Ronaldo became the first person in the world to score this number, while the Goal site stated that the Portuguese star has 261 million followers on “Instagram” and 148 million followers. On Facebook and 91 million followers on Twitter.

Juventus star Ronaldo, who celebrated his 36th birthday last week, is top scorer in the Italian league with 16 goals after 21 rounds of competition.

And Ronaldo used to communicate with his fans and update them about everything he had about his personal life, and not only as a football player and athlete who was among the best in the world.

And at the world level, the historical goal scorer of the Portuguese national team topped the list of the most famous names for 2020, as he ended his year at the top of the list of most followed celebrities on “Instagram” and “Facebook”, and ranked fifth on “Twitter”.

The number of Ronaldo followers on social media had reached 485 million by the end of 2020.