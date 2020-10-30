The child was subjected to careful care by the paramedics and airport authorities

A video revealed the first moments of finding a newborn baby at Hamad International Airport.

According to the video broadcast by the “Doha News” website, the video clip shows at least five paramedics taking care of the girl, after she was pulled out of the toilet, where her mother threw her in the trash, in an attempt to get rid of her.

In a statement yesterday, the Government Communication Office confirmed that the measures taken urgently “with some travelers” present, at the time of the discovery of the incident of finding an unidentified newborn child inside Hamad International Airport, were aimed at preventing the perpetrators and those involved in them from escaping and leaving the country.

The statement expressed its regret at any harassment or unintended infringement of the personal freedom of any traveler that may have occurred during the conduct of these procedures.

The statement indicated that on the second of this October, a newborn girl was found inside a tied plastic bag that was placed under the garbage in a trash bin at Hamad International Airport .. The child’s life was saved from what appeared to be an attempt to kill her, as medical care was provided to her here in Doha, which is now in good health.