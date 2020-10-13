His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, sent a written message to His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron, President of the friendly French Republic, related to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

The message was delivered by HE Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the French Republic, during his meeting with HE Patrick Durrell, Advisor to the French President for Middle East and North Africa Affairs.