The Abdullah Abdulghani & Bros Co (AAB) Fleet Sales team has concluded a deal for supplying Toyota Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) to Global Limousine.

This comes in continuation of the success of the Toyota Hybrid Familiarisation programme held recently for top corporate customers, a press statement noted.

The delivery of Camry HEVs took place at the AAB Tower Toyota showroom, where AAB acting CEO R K Murugan handed over the symbolic key to Global Limousine general manager Nezar al-Merai in the presence of Awwad Mohamed, senior manager-Toyota National Sales; K S Ravikumar, manager-Fleet Sales; and Fleet Sales team members.

The AAB Toyota Fleet Sales division periodically organises Hybrid Electric Vehicle familiarisation programmes for major fleet clients to illustrate key benefits such as fuel economy, low CO2 emissions and low NVH (noise, vibration and harshness levels) in Toyota HEVs. The AAB Fleet Sales Team is “successfully promoting Hybrid Electric Vehicles to enhance the Toyota fleet business in Qatar”, according to the statement.

Global Limousine Services started operating in 2014 to add value and provide transportation solutions to the market with its experienced team, offering a wide range of limousine services tailored to customers’ requirements.

Toyota currently has four Hybrid models in its line-up in Qatar: the Prius HEV, Camry HEV, Corolla HEV and RAV 4 HEV. AAB said it would be introducing more Toyota HEVs in the coming months this year.

AAB is offering eight years/160,000km warranty for Hybrid battery in Qatar to Toyota Hybrid buyers as a “gesture of goodwill”, the statement adds.

The company stressed that it has been offering “excellent after-sales support to Toyota customers in Qatar and the recent opening of its ninth service centre — in Al Khor — is a testimony to its commitment to customer service”.

Source:gulf-times.com