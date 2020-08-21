His Excellency Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, President of Umm Salal Club, expressed his happiness that the club’s first football team remained within the Stars League clubs after a negative draw with Al-Sailiya in the last round of the league, and the team raised its score to 18 points.

His Excellency stressed that the survival came as a result of collective action, throughout the past period despite the great pressures that everyone lived, whether management or players, but with high spirit and cooperation, Umm Salal team was able to prove its feet among the big teams to remain in the league next season 2020/2021 and from now we plan for distinction and achievement And to work in the spirit of one team for the next season, and we are all confident in correcting the path, and we are thinking about the next so that Umm Salal remains a distinguished team.