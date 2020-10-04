Overnight, Abu Dhabi’s positions change and recite, whenever Arab and international fingers are pointed at it, and while the majority of Gulf people see how the blockading countries – on top of them the Emirates – have failed the prince of humanity, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, may God have mercy on him, and they did not respect the most what this late symbol wagered on His life, namely the cohesion of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab position towards the Palestinian cause, the advisor to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and its Professor Abdul Khaleq Abdullah, without regard for the feelings of grief over the death of the deceased, comes and demands the acceleration of the achievement of the Gulf reconciliation.

Abdullah says in a tweet on his official Twitter account, “In honor of his pure spirit and his benevolent efforts, the achievement of Gulf reconciliation must be accelerated.”

The man surely realizes that the call to accelerate reconciliation here is to absorb feelings of anger and hatred for the Emirates and its actions, which did not appreciate the efforts of Sheikh Al-Sabah and his pursuit of the Gulf reconciliation while he was alive, so it is known that the honor was the happiness of this symbol alive through Gulf harmony and not talking about what was most attention paid after his death .

The position of the advisor to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi changes here on his own account, who tweeted in February of 2018, a few months after the outbreak of the Gulf crisis, saying: “The neutral Gulf position on the Qatar crisis is nothing but a hidden bias to Qatar.”

The tweet was not the only flaw. For three years, Abd al-Khaleq Abdullah led and participated in the worst media campaigns against sisterly Kuwait and its political system. An example of this is his recent tweet: “If democracy strengthens tribal loyalty and sectarian and sectarian fanaticism at the expense of loyalty and belonging to the homeland. And building civil society, as is currently happening in Kuwait through tribal by-elections. This is a sad and perverted democracy that does not deserve to be a model for the Arab Gulf states … We are fine without such a lame, crooked democracy.

After all these confused positions, his recent tweet calling for the acceleration of the achievement of the Gulf reconciliation was met with widespread ridicule on the part of the activists who emphasized that it came to evade the responsibility that the prince of humanity has passed away and has a twinge in his heart of what Abu Dhabi caused from a crack in the Gulf wall and recently in the Arab wall. We wondered: that they (the siege countries) if they did not respect the sheikh in his life … would they fit him after his departure?

The Gulf crisis is not the first

The Gulf crisis is not the first and it will not be the last, the mouthpiece of the Gulf states, who point to what the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad fought to extinguish the fires that Abu Dhabi participated in igniting in the Gulf and the region. As soon as the Omani authorities announced in 2011 that they had uncovered an Emirati spy network, His Highness Sheikh Sabah, may God have mercy on him, is tasked with resolving this dispute through an initiative that brings together the parties in order to preserve the unity and cohesion of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The UAE did not stop stirring up crises, and as soon as the situation calmed down, Sheikh Sabah was surprised, as was the whole world, by the step that the blockading countries took on June 5, 2017, to blockade Qatar under false pretenses.

Ramadan tours aborted by obstinacy

And this blockade imposed on the GCC founding state disturbed the late Emir, and he took upon himself to solve the crisis and heal the Gulf rift, and despite the outbreak of the crisis in the month of Ramadan and the old age and health conditions of the forgiven, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad shuttled tours that included Abu Dhabi and the capitals of the blockading countries And the media did not forget what the camera lenses drew when the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi waved to the late Emir that his words “on the woods”, meaning “as a matter”, but the Emiratis did not show any practical appreciation for the Sheikh’s efforts and his pursuit of reconciliation in Ramadan. Rather, the late symbol was surprised by the siege countries’ attempt to do With military action, which was what Sheikh Al-Sabah succeeded in stopping, according to his statement in a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump at the White House in September 2017.

The blockading countries did not respond to the attempts of the Emir of Kuwait to succeed in mediation, as they continued to send messages that were not clear and incomprehensible, unlike the State of Qatar, which, from the first day, showed its openness to mediation on the condition that its sovereignty be respected.

The 38th Gulf Summit

The 38th Gulf Summit, hosted by Kuwait in December 2017, came to reveal the extent of the blockade countries underestimating Kuwaiti mediation, after their leaders’ reluctance to attend the Gulf summit and reducing the level of diplomatic presence there, to the point that forced the organizers of the Gulf summit to reduce its agenda to only a few hours, despite The invitation of the Emir of Kuwait to its leaders, and the presence of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, in honor of the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad, and this position revealed the justice, respect and honor of the Kuwaiti mediator, and the evasion of the blockading countries.

Despite the intransigence of the blockading countries towards Kuwaiti mediation, the late Emir continued to try to resolve the crisis through oral and written messages that had been transmitted over the past three years, even despite the frustration of the blockading countries announced by Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah when he announced that his country “has not She is losing hope despite her frustration because of the mediation boycott. “