The delegation of the first football team at Al-Ahly club, headed by Mahmoud Al-Khatib, left on a private plane to arrive in Qatar within hours in preparation for participating in the Club World Cup.

In addition, FIFA praised the way in which the first team football mission appeared at Al-Ahly club before its departure to Doha.

The official FIFA account said: “Al-Ahly is in its best form before traveling to participate in the World Cup.”

For their part, Twitter users shared photos of the star Mohamed Abu Trika, the former Egyptian and Al-Ahly national team star and an analyst for the “BN Sport” channel at Hamad International Airport, awaiting the Al-Ahly mission. In Doha.

Al-Ahly will start its FIFA Club World Cup campaign on February 4 against Al-Duhail, Qatar, with the winner of this match facing Bayern Munich in the semi-final round.