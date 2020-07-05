The number of active Covid-19 cases in Qatar has now dropped below 10,000, as highlighted by the Government Communications Office (GCO) on Saturday.

“Thanks to our health workers’ incredible efforts and the public’s commitment to following the advised precautionary measures to limit the spread of the virus, Qatar’s active Covid-19 cases have fallen below 10,000,” the GCO tweeted on Saturday.

The number of active cases dropped below 10,000 on Friday, when it had 9,949 such cases. This further dropped to 8,673 active cases on Saturday, according to the latest information released by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).

The MoPH reported on Saturday 530 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19), and 1,804 patients recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered from the disease in Qatar to 90,387. It also announced the deaths of two people aged 69 and 82 who were receiving the necessary medical care.

All new cases have been isolated and are receiving necessary healthcare according to their health status, Qatar News Agency said.

Measures to tackle Covid-19 in Qatar have succeeded in flattening the curve and limiting the spread of the virus. The number of new daily cases and hospital admissions has gradually declined over the past few weeks.

The ministry said there was a rise in the number of deaths in recent weeks among people who were infected at the height of the virus several weeks ago.

“There has been an increase in cases among families. This is of great concern as this population group includes the highest percentage of the elderly and people with chronic conditions.

“Now more than ever, we must be careful and protect the most vulnerable.”

While the restrictions of Covid-19 are gradually being lifted in Qatar, it is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by following precautionary measures: adherence to physical distancing, wearing a face mask and washing hands regularly.

Most importantly, it is vital that people continue to protect the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions.

Anyone suffering from Covid-19 symptoms should either contact 16000 helpline or go directly to one of the designated health centres to undergo the necessary checks: Muaither, Rawdat Al Khail, Umm Salal, or Al Gharafa health centres.

This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover from it. The MoPH called on people to visit its website for regular updates and new information.