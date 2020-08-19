Today, Wednesday, the Ministry of Public Health issued a new list of approved centers for examining corona in low-risk countries.

Here is a list of the new centers:

1- Germany

All clinics, hospitals and institutes in the Federal Republic of Germany perform a test for COVID-19 with PCR technology and give a certified certificate with the result of the examination

2- The Kingdom of Thailand

Vigtani Hospital

Bumrungrad Hospital (American)

Bangkok Hospital (Royal)

3- The Republic of Turkey

Continuing accreditation of the following centers:

Ankara Hospital is a famous hospital in the capital, Ankara

Basaksehir Cham and Sakura Hospitals in Istanbul

Kartal Lutfi Kirdar Hospital, Istanbul

Sakarya University Training and Research Hospital in Skaria

Add the following centers to the list:

Istanbul University of Health Sciences – Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent Hospital

Jarrah Pasha University Hospital, Istanbul

Yavuz Selim Hospital for Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, Trabzon

Bodrum State Hospital Bodrum – Mugla

Antalya Research and Training Hospital, Antalya

4- United Kingdom

Cormwell Hospital

Wellington Hospital