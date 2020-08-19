Today, Wednesday, the Ministry of Public Health issued a new list of approved centers for examining corona in low-risk countries.
Here is a list of the new centers:
1- Germany
All clinics, hospitals and institutes in the Federal Republic of Germany perform a test for COVID-19 with PCR technology and give a certified certificate with the result of the examination
2- The Kingdom of Thailand
Vigtani Hospital
Bumrungrad Hospital (American)
Bangkok Hospital (Royal)
3- The Republic of Turkey
Continuing accreditation of the following centers:
Ankara Hospital is a famous hospital in the capital, Ankara
Basaksehir Cham and Sakura Hospitals in Istanbul
Kartal Lutfi Kirdar Hospital, Istanbul
Sakarya University Training and Research Hospital in Skaria
Add the following centers to the list:
Istanbul University of Health Sciences – Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent Hospital
Jarrah Pasha University Hospital, Istanbul
Yavuz Selim Hospital for Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, Trabzon
Bodrum State Hospital Bodrum – Mugla
Antalya Research and Training Hospital, Antalya
4- United Kingdom
Cormwell Hospital
Wellington Hospital