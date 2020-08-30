ADGS has been conducting 5 years of R&D with the support of the QSTP (Qatar Science and Technology Park) to build TASMO PANDEXIT

By simulating as accurately as possible the evolution of the pandemic in a specific country, TASMO PANDEXIT gives governments a visibility that is badly missing, and allows to visualize the proper public health policies to implement against a pandemic, in order to limit damages to the economy and save lives.

ADGS algorithms are named “Agent Based Modeling” algorithms and the technology is based on “Emergent Behavior”. This is currently the only way to mathematically describe the evolution of mineral, organic, biological or social systems.

TITLE : TASMO PANDEXIT is a nation-scale pandemic simulation system

Algorithms are everywhere, we are surrounded by them: algorithms run our lives, suggest our purchases, check our money transactions, set the price of our plane tickets… even find us a date.!

Now suppose there was an algorithm to simulate every single person behavior for a whole country. ADGS has created it and its name is TASMO PANDEXIT.

Using the power of modern computers, TASMO PANDEXIT algorithms create a virtual country with inhabitants, named “agents”, as it would be in a computer game, except this one is based on Big Data reality: it includes geographical and topographical information of the real country, with population distribution and density, transportation system, shoppings, factories, offices buildings, schools…, and simulates days and nights, weekends, holidays, altogether with time of the day.

In this virtual country, agents are living their life at home with their family, go to work, to school, shop, meet and commute.

An explosion of information is processed to simulate the social interactions between each single one of the millions of agents.

Then COVID-19 infection parameters are applied and billions of calculations start measuring the pandemic evolution minute by minute in a virtual world as close as possible to the real one.

TASMO PANDEXIT takes into account what is known about the virus, its mutations, efficiency of the masks, the actual hygiene measures, thermal cameras or school closure with hundred of other government policies, biological and social parameters. It then computes and predicts what can be expected in the next weeks or sometimes, months.

Did you ever asked yourself “What will happen if I do this? and if I change that?”. Governments do so, and since no one can know the future, not even the best scientists, speculation designs governments’s anti pandemic policies.

During a pandemic, Governments take the best possible decisions, but they mostly work in the dark.

By running TASMO PANDEXIT, Governments learn what is the outcome of reopening schools, enforcing the mask policy, installing thermal cameras, or whatever is decided.

New scientific discoveries update the simulation in real time and influence the predictions.

TASMO PANDEXIT becomes a research tool when reverse-engineering of the results permits a deeper understanding of the COVID-19 virus itself: the super-spreaders phenomenon, the real efficiency of the masks, or the importance of the contact infections had all been discovered by TASMO PANDEXIT even before people started talking about it, in March 2020.

Agent-based modeling is the only way to simulate what people socially do and design policies to actually contain a pandemic or release a lockdown.