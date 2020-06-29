The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs and the Supreme Council of the Judiciary have opened an office to implement the rulings “affiliated with the Council” at the headquarters of the Labor Disputes Resolution Committees at the Ministry’s headquarters in (Al-Huda Tower).

This step aims to facilitate judicial transactions for workers and accomplish them in a short time and in the same place, and is also a first step in a series of subsequent procedures, where the system of labor complaints will be linked to the court system, which works to accelerate the registration of the implementation of rulings on cases automatically and the registration of the appeal, in addition to The speedy implementation of labor judgments and decisions issued by the committees, whether from seizing property and assets of companies implemented against them electronically, and through direct electronic linking between the competent government agencies including the ministries of the interior, justice, trade and industry.

These efforts come as a first stage in the development plans to organize joint procedures between the two parties in an effort to achieve procedures at a high level of efficiency, accuracy and meaningful, to facilitate procedures for litigants and provide support to all workers in the country.

It is worth noting that the two sides signed during the conference and exhibition / Kitcom 2019 / Memorandum of Understanding in the field of electronic linking and the exchange of information and data, and the memorandum stipulated the cooperation of the two sides in the field of exchanging information and data available to each party regarding labor disputes, in particular everything related to combining vocabulary and sending provisions To the Dispute Resolution Committee, inquire about court appeals rulings, request copies of employment contracts, inquire about salary, inquire about rulings against the violating establishment that did not commit to transfer wages and stages of the case, and inquire about judgments issued against the establishment that violates the provisions of Labor Law No. ( 14) for the year 2004, as well as the requirements for occupational safety and health, labor inspection and stages of the case.