Mr. Abdulaziz Hassan Ibrahim, Director of the National Human Resources Development Department at the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs, said that the date for job posting on the Kawader platform will be early next September, indicating that the platform will work as of August 24, and he also specified the beneficiaries of it, and how to apply on Platform.

Mr. Abdulaziz Hassan Ibrahim said – in an interview with Qatar TV this evening, Wednesday – that the start of the Kawader platform will start from August 24, and all job seekers’ data will be transferred to the old system.

He added that job seekers must log in to the platform to update their data and CV, and the phone number must be in the name of the job seeker, revealing that the jobs will be posted on the site in early September.

He explained that the “Kawader” National Recruitment Platform will allow Qataris and children of Qatari women to facilitate their employment procedures and will enable the Ministry to follow the recruitment process, pointing out that the Kawader platform will allow those looking for a job to register without referring to the Ministry of Development or any government services complex, whether Qatari or Qatari children. On all jobs, the platform will also provide the percentage of matching the job with the CV to guide the most appropriate job seeker, and everything will be electronically where the platform receives the entity’s request for the job and is studied in the ministry and published in the system.

Target groups

Ibrahim referred to the target groups on the Kawader platform, namely Qataris and recent graduates who have not previously worked and whose services have ended with their previous employers and who are not currently occupying a job, pointing out that there are 4,800 ready jobs that will be placed on the Kawader platform, and there is continuous coordination with government agencies and the private sector.

Submission Mechanism

On the mechanism of work of the National Employment Platform “Kawader”, the Director of the Human Resources Development Department said that job seeker can access the platform and the site will refer it to the national authentication system after creating the account and then return to the platform to enter the CV that includes personal data, practical data, and contact information, and it will be forwarded to the department To check the data and after approving the CV, the jobs are reviewed and the suitable job is chosen for him. After that, the procedure is transferred to the employer to view the CV and the qualification, and then determined through the system the dates of the personal interview for several days and times where the researcher chooses the appropriate dates for him and after the interview, the researcher is notified for work via email with the results of the interview.

On the other hand, it is possible for employers to request jobs, determine their conditions of employment, and electronically refer them to the management, study, approve, and announce them on the platform.