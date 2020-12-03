Mohamed Al-Atwan, Director of Facilities Department at the AFC Champions League East Continent Clubs Championship, which is currently being held in Doha, affirmed that the Qatari competencies and the ideal infrastructure available in the country are the greatest testimony to the ability of the State of Qatar to host any tournament at any time while providing all the requirements. This reflects the confidence of the International Football Association and the various confederations in choosing Qatar to host many different tournaments.

Al-Atwan pointed out, in a press statement on the official website of the Football Association, that “this is what prompted the Asian Football Confederation to choose Qatar, the equipment and the most capable, to host the West and East competitions of the Champions League for football and revive the tournament again,” adding that “the tournaments we host are considered A new challenge for us, and an opportunity to gain new experiences and many lessons learned for any sporting event in the future .. We aim for excellence and leadership always by ensuring the application of the highest quality standards and providing the best protection and prevention for the safety of players and all participants in the tournament, and our facilities are the largest evidence of This, which is characterized as integrated facilities in all respects, while adhering to all standards and requirements of the AFC. “

He pointed out that hosting the West Asian group competitions previously helped provide an exceptional experience in all respects, especially in light of hosting this number of matches with the continuation of the Corona virus (Covid-19 /), which represented a new challenge for all employees of the local organizing committee by setting The operational plans and their implementation, taking into account all the precautionary measures and instructions laid down by the Ministry of Health and the security and safety team for the tournament operations, adding that this reflected positively on the AFC’s confidence in the available facilities and work teams capable of hosting competitions in the east of the continent and reviving football Asian foot.

Al-Atwan added, “A protocol has been defined for the players’ corridors and the players’ dress-room area, with specifying the persons assigned with their tasks, in order to limit the mixing of a large number of workers in the tournament with the participating teams, and to maintain their safety and the safety of everyone, as the rooms are prepared in advance and sufficient in time. On the day of the match, sterilizing it before the arrival of the teams, and controlling the entry and exit processes from these lanes through special permits that are used by those charged with some tasks at the time of the matches and in coordination with the AFC, and there is a great commitment by the participating teams to follow the instructions with great praise at the same time Because it aims to protect everyone. “

The Director of the Facilities Department in the AFC Champions League Championship for Eastern Continent Clubs also stressed that Qatari competencies have proven their ability and readiness to host any tournament at any time and for short and long periods, which was evident in many international tournaments and matches, indicating that there is no greater evidence than hosting Doha for the West and East competitions in the AFC Champions League in a short period of time, with the participation of 30 teams, to be a testimony of success for the Qatari expertise and competencies that have proven successful in many forums.

He explained that the sports facilities in the tournament are managed by Qatari youth who have proven their high capabilities and great experience in previous sports tournaments, and they are able to make any sporting event successful in the future, thanks to the unlimited support and confidence entrusted to all by the senior management of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy and the Qatar Football Association .