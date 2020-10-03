Avazbek Bir Dikulov, Deputy Director of the Competitions and Football Events Department of the AFC, praised the good infrastructure that the State of Qatar has to host major sporting events in light of its readiness to organize the 2022 World Cup, believing that Qatar has demonstrated to the world the possibility of a safe return to football competitions by hosting matches The group stage and until the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League for the West Continent

This came during a symposium entitled (Hosting major sporting events during the Corona pandemic “Covid-19” Health and Safety Measures), which was conducted via video communication to discuss the precautionary measures taken by the State of Qatar during its hosting of the continental championship competitions in a safe atmosphere, and the lessons learned from this experience in Organizing major sporting events in light of the Corona pandemic.

During his speech at the symposium, Dikulov praised the measures taken by the State of Qatar and its hosting of this tournament, extending on behalf of the AFC thanks to Qatar for hosting this tournament despite all the difficult circumstances that faced the local organizing committee.

He added that the State of Qatar has demonstrated to the world the possibility of a safe return to football competitions, in light of its success in hosting a championship of this weight in light of the current Corona crisis, and its handling of positive cases in a fast and safe manner.

The Deputy Director of the Competitions and Football Events Department at the AFC said that with the near return of the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 /, “Our confidence in the possibility of holding these matches in a safe environment has increased, forming the Qatari experience in hosting the AFC Champions League for the Western region. The continent is a central aspect of these efforts. “

He stressed that Qatar has a good infrastructure to host major sporting events, and therefore we had no doubt that the AFC Champions League matches would go smoothly, and currently we have one match left in the semi-finals, praising the 2022 World Cup stadiums that hosted continental matches, as well as With the Qatari preparations to host the largest international football event.

The Asian official revealed that when the federation decided to resume the AFC Champions League matches last March, it carried out many discussions between member states, and also worked with FIFA and a number of federations, and a legal framework was developed and the appropriate protocol was put in place that includes the participation of teams and dealing with all scenarios. Other.

Dikulov referred to the great work that has been done in cooperation between the AFC and Qatar to host the sixteen clubs that play in the group stage together .. explaining that Qatar has unique sports facilities at close distances to each other, and there is a sufficient number of five-star hotels, all factors. Contributed to the association’s approval of Qatar to host this continental tournament.

The Deputy Director of the Competitions and Football Events Department at the AFC considered that from experience, the player needs three main elements in order to feel comfortable, which are complete training facilities, good stadiums and distinctive hotels, in order to relax after training and matches, pointing out that in Qatar all are available These elements, where the best training facilities are available, as well as the best stadiums that will host the 2022 World Cup, so we are very pleased with Qatar hosting this tournament.

In conclusion, Dikulov stressed that all the teams that participated in the continental championship in Doha enjoyed the procedures and arrangements that were made during the competitions, as well as the technology of cooling the stadiums in the sports facilities in Qatar.