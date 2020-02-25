AFG College with the University of Aberdeen (AFG/UoA) has marked its first alumni meeting with a reception in Doha.

The Qatar Alumni group joins a growing number of University of Aberdeen chapters around the world, including New York, Bangkok and Beijing, to name a few.

The groups aim to provide former students of the university the opportunity to re-engage with old classmates and foster new links through networking opportunities.

The reception was opened by AFG College principal Brian Buckley, who welcomed the recent graduates of AFG/UoA, as well other UoA alumni from around the region, who travelled to Qatar for the launch of the new group.

In addition to alumni, the launch event was attended by AFG chairperson and founder Sheikha Dr Aisha bint Faleh al-Thani, key stakeholders, sponsors and senior members of the University of Aberdeen management team.

The recently-appointed UoA vice-principal for education, professor Ruth Taylor, delivered a speech outlining the university’s approach for the next 20 years and how the Qatar campus is playing a pivotal role in these plans.

Professor Taylor said: “Our University of Aberdeen alumni are a valued part of our community and I am delighted to be celebrating their global contributions at this event. Our newly launched Aberdeen 2040 strategy prioritises an ‘international’ theme and this event will help us reflect on how our global partners and alumni bring vibrancy to our university.”

AFG College principal Buckley said: “We at AFG/UoA are looking forward to helping our recent graduates and future alumni in fully utilising the opportunities that lay ahead for them in being members of the ‘Aberdeen Family’. I am confident that the students who have recently joined the ‘family’ will prove worthy ambassadors and go on to play active roles across the global network.”

