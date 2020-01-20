Ahlibank has launched the 2020 Al Rabeh savings scheme; giving customers more chances to win valuable cash prizes worth over QR6mn.

With the Al Rabeh savings account, customers have the chance to enter the draw to win the mega prize of QR2.02mn at the end of December 2020, one mega monthly prize of QR202,200 and nine monthly cash prizes of QR20,220 each.

The scheme “provides a safe and secure opportunity to save whilst also providing a chance to win mega cash prizes. Al Rabeh savings scheme delivers a simple and rewarding savings opportunity and we are always looking at building long-term relationships with our clients by providing the right products and services and encourage long-term savings culture,” said Ahlibank’s deputy chief executive (Business Support Services and Human Resources) Mohamed al-Namla.

The Al Rabeh savings scheme is a ‘best in class’ savings scheme and prize draw exclusively for Qatar residents. Ahlibank customers are eligible for entry into the prize draw with every QR500 deposited in an Ahlibank Al Rabeh savings account and Al Rabeh savings certificate, and the more one saves more are the chances of winning the cash prizes.

Source:gulf-times.com