The Qatar Volleyball Federation launched a campaign “Come back with caution” while taking all preventive measures for the safety of everyone, in order to limit the spread of the Corona-Covid 19 pandemic, which caused the suspension of sports activities in the world during its spread last March.

The campaign comes before the start of the new season 2020-2021, as the Qatar Volleyball Federation previously announced the resumption of the General League for Men next September, by holding the postponed and final round of the league competition for the 2019-2020 season that was suspended due to the emerging Corona virus pandemic (Covid- 19).

The Federation’s Board of Directors had decided to determine its sports season and dates for completing the men’s general league, national championship and the remainder of the Hope League matches, as well as fixing the dates for the Qatar Cup matches and the qualifying rounds for the Cup of His Highness the Emir Al Mufadi.