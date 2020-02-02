Al Jazeera Centre for Studies (AJCS) has been ranked the top think tank in the Gulf region for the third year in a row by the Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program (TTCSP) at the University of Pennsylvania, US, in its 2019 Global Go To Think Tank Index and the fourth in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, a step up from last year.

It is still the only Arab think tank among the global think tanks applying the best quality assurance and integrity policies and procedures, according to a statement.

According to the 2019 index, which was released on January 29, AJCS was ranked first in the Gulf region among a total of 62 think tanks and fourth in the Mena region among a total of 507 think tanks.

In addition, it is the only Arab institution under the category of ‘Best Quality Assurance and Integrity Policies and Procedures’ and ranked 55th in the world.

The 2019 index will be co-launched in 130 cities around the world, including Doha, in research symposia on the role of think tanks in states and societies with the participation of nearly 1,000 researchers and experts.

The TTCSP at the University of Pennsylvania ranks think tanks under 30 criteria using strict methodology, rendering its annual Global Go To Think Tank Index a unique resource and a distinguished data base of global think tanks.

This year, for example, 3,974 university faculty and administrators, journalists, policy makers, think tank scholars and executives, and donors

participated over the course of three stages in the evaluation of 8,248 think tanks around the world.

Source:gulf-times.com