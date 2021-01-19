His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, confirmed that everyone will have to present a certificate proving that they have had the vaccine in order to board the plane.

Regarding his expectations for the international aviation sector, travel and vaccinations, Al-Baker said: “Many countries will require the vaccine to enter them. There is also a joint project between the International Aviation Organization, the International Air Transport Association and the World Health Organization to create a safe passage card for travelers whose vaccine certificates will be recognized internationally. “.

“I don’t think travel will return to the levels it was in in 2019 anytime soon,” he said in – an interview he conducted with BBC World.

Concerning the Qatari interest in preserving the safety of travelers from the epidemic, His Excellency said: “At Qatar Airways, we pay great attention to all matters that contribute to protecting passengers and cabin crew from contracting this epidemic, and we assure travelers that traveling with us will be the title of trust.”

The CEO of Qatar Airways Group confirmed that the carrier will take care to receive all the aircraft it has requested from Boeing and Airbus.