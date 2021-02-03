His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al-Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways, said that IATA, while he was personally on its board, studied how to provide a safe travel mechanism.

Al-Baker added – in an interview with Qatar TV – “This pilot project was launched through cooperation with the IATA organization, where I am on the organization’s board and we studied how to provide a safe travel mechanism so that travelers have an application that shows that they have obtained the vaccine and that they can travel to countries without a stone. Healthy and without being subject to the precautionary measures. “

He continued, “Therefore, the digital passport through IATA will give the correct instructions to travelers to ensure their movement from one side to the other, and Istanbul is the pilot project to implement this safe system through Qatar Airways.”

He pointed out that Hamad International Airport is currently witnessing the expansion processes that were previously announced in order to complete all expansion work by the time of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, and the airport’s capacity will increase to 58 million passengers and the final expansion will reach nearly 70 million passengers.

He revealed the study of destinations that have a greater demand from travelers on the part of the national carrier, saying: We have in the company a technological system through which we obtain expectations of destinations that are high in demand.

His Excellency said: I expected the aviation sector to return to the levels of 2019 again within two or three years, but now I think that we will need a longer time, especially if we witness a third, fourth or fifth wave of the epidemic, as this will delay the sector’s recovery for longer periods.