Al-Arabi and Al-Khor drew with a goal for each in the friendly match they gathered yesterday evening as part of their preparations for the complementary phase of the QNB Stars League which will start on the twenty-fourth of July.

Scores were scored for the Arab Lasuga and the Thiago Incense, and the two coaches in this match were keen on identifying the players ’technical levels and fitness degrees, and gave the opportunity to the largest number of players to participate in the match.