His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al-Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, said, “The Australian market is an important market for Qatar Airways. Since last March, Qatar Airways has managed to transport more than 180,000 passengers to Australian destinations in addition to shipping 15,000 tons to the five Qatar Airways portals in Australia. Al-Baker talks about the importance of the Australian market and the challenges resulting from the restrictions imposed on the number of passengers and said, “We have an obligation to bring people back to their homeland and reunite them with their loved ones.” London Gatwick and Qatar Airways said, “Through Hamad International Airport and through our global network of destinations, we apply strict physical distancing measures at check-in and boarding areas with yellow ground markings and clear directions for seating, the airline said.”Qsuite’s award-winning seats are available to more than 30 destinations within our global network of destinations, including London, Heathrow, Frankfurt, and Seoul, inviting their customers to enjoy the privacy provided by Qsuite, the spacious spaces, and the five-star service, pointing out that Oryx Airport Hotel is committed to providing an exceptional hotel experience that is incomparable. In addition to taking all necessary sterilization and health measures to give travelers the safety they seek and enjoy an ideal hotel stay.