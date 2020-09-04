His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways Group, said: “Qatar Airways is the global airline that can be relied upon, and this matter was in our minds during the crisis.” He said, “We are always on the side of travelers in thick and thin and will continue our mission to return. With travelers stranded abroad to their countries in safety and reassurance, Al-Baker added, “There are large numbers of Australians wanting to return to their countries, but due to the fixed percentage of arrivals to Australia, we are currently facing difficulties to maintain these trips. However, we will continue to operate these trips despite the great cost involved.” We have to because of it since it’s long trips, “he said,”Qatar Airways is one of the global airlines that connects Australians to the world, and it is also a member of the Oneworld alliance with Qantas, so we look forward to providing Qatar Airways with an additional number of flights to be able to continue providing the best travel options for Australians to all over the world, and Al Baker said in his speech during Kappa Aviation Summit: “Qatar Airways has decided to continue its operations with a limited number of flights and destinations, and to focus on evacuating passengers. Most importantly, global trade movement must continue and everyone must be able to travel and benefit from the continuity of the global supply chain. We have also designated many aircraft. Passengers to transport cargo, said Qatar Airways Group CEO, “The biggest challenge facing airlines is the existence of many global rules governing aviation, as each country works to develop its own laws and regulations, stressing the importance of countries working closely with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA). And the High Health Organization to develop unified global rules and regulations for travel so that this matter will be reflected in the reopening of airports safely and efficiently. Al-Baker said, “Many aviation authorities around the world issue decisions to extend the closure of airports one or two days before their opening date, as this leads the airline to inform passengers that their flight Which would have departed tomorrow or the day after tomorrow has been canceled, and Qatar Airways continues its operations, transporting nearly 40% of international travelers worldwide from April to June 2020, which contributed to the return of more than 180,000 Australian and international travelers to their countries. Since the beginning of the crisis.These flights have also helped maintain the supply chains of essential and vital materials for Australian companies, with the transport of more than 15,000 tons of Australian goods since March 1, 2020. “