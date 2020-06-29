Qatari Diar Company announced the reopening of the Marina Walk and its annexes, Crescent Park and Marina Food Arena for visitors from July 1, 2020. The company invited visitors to adhere to the precautionary measures and social divergence guidelines.

The Marina Lusail Promenade is one of the new landmarks in Lusail City that will be added to the landmarks of the State of Qatar. The walkway occupies an area of ​​142.6 square meters on the coast of Lusail City and extends with a 4.2 km seafront with stunning landscapes, green areas and wide corridors, which provide a favorable atmosphere throughout the year. This area and the services provided by its distinctive planning are considered a new destination for holding many local and international events.

Marina is located at the southeastern end of the city of Lusail, surrounded by the waters of the Arabian Gulf, which has merged into an innovative genius the waterfronts with the magnificent city. , Which gives it a distinct spirit that makes it more than just a place.