Job Description: As a humble family business that started on the banks of the Dubai Creek in the 1930s, Al-Futtaim has expanded to a presence in 31 countries, a portfolio of over 200 companies, and 42,000 employees. You'll find us in industries ranging from automotive and retail, to finance and real estate, and connecting people with international names like Lexus, Ikea, Robinsons, and Adidas. Our team is proudly multicultural and multinational because that kind of diverse representation gives us the global mindset to grow and impact the people, markets, and trends around us. Job Responsibilities: • Follow all the Ace procedures regarding information and documentation whilst dropping off customers. • Communicate irregularities to ensure action is taken immediately • Communicate/reports to Store Manager for any complaints • Maintain the vehicle standards for cleanliness inside and out. • Maintaining KPI's proactively and productivity to their daily task. • Provide feedback on daily technical errors with an action plan. Job Requirements: • Valid Qatar Driver's License • 3 – 4 years of driving experience Qualification & Experience: • Knowledge of retail operations Job Details: Company: Al Futtaim Vacancy Type: Full-Time Job Location: Doha, Qatar Application Deadline: N/A