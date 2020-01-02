As part of the ongoing ‘Qatar Beautification and Our Kids Planting Trees’ campaign to plant a million trees, 43 students from Al Gharafa Sports Club joined hands with the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) to plant trees at Al Shamal Road Enhancement Project.

While taking part in the campaign, Khalef Ibrahim al-Kaaby, Central Municipal Council (CMC) member from constituency 19, said he is proud to see the children planting trees and contributing to one of the pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030 by conserving the environment.

Haya al-Salhi, general supervisor of the Spring Activity, held at Al Gharafa Sports Club, said that they always urge the children to participate in the preservation of the environment. The Al Shamal Road Enhancement Project by Ashghal includes planting 4,174 trees and beautifying about 600,000sq m landscape in addition to 112km of pedestrian and cycle paths.

The Supervisory Committee of Beautification of Roads and Public Places in Qatar is implementing “Qatar Beautification and Our Kids Planting Trees” campaign until the end of 2021. The committee works under the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME), in co-ordination with several ministries and other entities of the State such as Ministry of Transport and Communications, Ministry of Culture and Sports, Qatar Museums Authority, Qatar Railway Company, Private Engineering Bureau among others.

This committee is responsible for five major tasks including the construction of central public parks, provision of dedicated lanes for pedestrians and bicycles, development of the Doha Corniche, development of Central Doha and increasing afforestation and greenery areas.

The committee’s work will enhance sustainability through minimising environmental pollution and reducing the emission of CO2 through minimised consumption and conservation of energy resources.

It focuses on the provision of more public transport options aiming at reduced use of private cars and improve lifestyle through clean and safe transportation. It also works for ensuring a healthy environment within residential neighbourhoods and places of public gatherings through increased afforestation and landscaping, which will greatly help in reducing the temperature in cities.

