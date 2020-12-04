Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, welcomed the statement issued by the Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, today, related to strengthening Gulf and Arab solidarity and stability in order to reach a final agreement that achieves what the countries aspire for in terms of permanent solidarity and the achievement of its Good for its people.

The Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf affirmed that “this statement reflects the strength and cohesion of the Council as well as its ability to overcome all obstacles and challenges, thanks to God, and then with the wisdom and wisdom of their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC countries, which have always been the reference and refuge in facing the challenges facing the march of the Council, which represents the strategic choice.” For his country and the big house that embraces his children. “

He stressed that the people of the Gulf Cooperation Council, as they are encouraged by this statement, look to strengthening and strengthening the Gulf home and looking into the future with all the hopes, aspirations and opportunities it holds for a coherent and compact Gulf entity that works to serve its countries and peoples and pushes the wheel of development, progress, security and prosperity … recalling appreciation and gratitude on this occasion The sincere and sincere efforts led from the first day by the late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and completed by His Highness Sheikh Nawwaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, “whose fruits we see through the statement issued today.”

Dr. Al-Hajraf also thanked the supportive efforts of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump and friends who supported the mediation efforts and believed in the unity of the Gulf Cooperation Council, its strength and its pivotal role regionally and internationally in enhancing security and peace and supporting development efforts.

The Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council extended “thanks, appreciation and congratulations to their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC states on this blessed day and to the sons of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, who are witnessing the beginning of a new phase of our blessed journey led by their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC countries, with God’s help and success to achieve goodness, development and security.” And prosperity for the council, its states and its sons. “

Dr. Al-Hajraf sent a message to the people of the Gulf and the media, looking positively to the future and avoiding everything that would provoke or inflame differences, with the need to focus on everything that would strengthen and support solidarity in the Council’s march and strengthen its structure to face challenges.