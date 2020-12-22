Dr. Abd al-Latif al-Khal, head of the National Strategic Group for Responding to the Covid-19 Virus and Head of the Infectious Diseases Department at the Hamad Medical Corporation, announced that the vaccination campaign against the Corona virus will start next Wednesday, December 23, through the country’s health centers.

Dr. Al-Khal said – during a press conference today, Monday – that the Ministry of Public Health has made preparations for that, indicating that in the event of side effects, this is an indication of the body’s response to the vaccination, and that the vaccine is given in two doses, three weeks apart.

He explained that the side effects of the vaccine, if they occurred, are pain at the injection site, a feeling of slight fatigue, muscle pain, joint pain, and there may be a headache or chills, pointing out that all these symptoms, if they occurred, will be mild to moderate.

He added that the first shipment of the vaccine to the State of Qatar this evening via Hamad International Airport, and the first shipment is allocated to immunizing the elderly, people with chronic diseases, some medical and nursing staff and auxiliary services who deal with Corona patients, workers at the elderly home, and some important groups in the ministries that work as first responders To ensure that the necessary services are working.

He explained that the vaccine will enable the return to normal life gradually until most members of the community are immunized, and I recommend that all members of society be careful to take the vaccination, saying: “I will make sure to take it as a health sector worker and advise my colleagues to get it.”