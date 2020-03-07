The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is set to complete Al Khor Expressway Upgrade Project by the middle of this year, it is learnt.

According to information received by Gulf Times, 96% of the ongoing upgrade works is over and the remaining part is expected to be completed in the next few months.Ashghal had opened vital parts of the project in April last year, including the main carriageway along with Simaisma Interchange as well as interchanges on Al Majd Road and Al Turfa Street as part of the works. These were opened a year ahead of schedule.

Started in the last quarter of 2016, the project involves 11.5mn cubic metres of filling and compacting works, 2.3mn tonnes of asphalting and 580,000 cubic metres of reinforced concrete works. In addition to implementing excavation works comprising of 10.87mn cubic metres, the project includes 167km of rainwater and sewage water drainage lines and a 110km pipeline for the irrigation and treated water treatment network along with 160km of electricity and 290km of telecommunications networks, according to Ashghal.



In June 2019, a new interchange located at Exit 32 was opened by the authority. The interchange includes a bridge with two lanes in each direction and serves people using Al Khor Road, Al Shamal Road and Al Majd Road coming from Doha and Al Khor, providing direct connectivity to several public and sports facilities and ensuring direct access to the Lusail sports complex, Losail International Circuit, Lusail Shooting Club and Lusail Reserves.

Then, in September 2019, Ras Al Noof Interchange and Tinbak Interchange were opened to traffic as part of the upgrade project. The interchanges located in the northern part of Al Khor Road serve many residential areas and vital facilities, including Ras Laffan, Ras Al Noof and Tinbak, as well as Al Bayt Stadium.



In December, seven out of 10 interchanges went operational on Al Khor Road after the two-level Wadi Al Banat Interchange was opened in Lusail City. It serves road users coming from Dukhan Road and Al Shamal Road by providing a direct connection to Lusail City and the West Bay area. The two main bridges of the interchange deliver three lanes while the other two offer four lanes. Furthee, the interchange has two loops, four ramps with two lanes each and four underpasses.

Ashghal announced the opening of Al Daayen Interchange and the Interchange of North Lusail on the occasion of National Sport Day this year.

Al Daayen Interchange consists of two underpasses on Al Khor Road, facilitating vehicles’ arrival in Al Daayen, Umm Garn and surrounding areas. The interchange enhances traffic as it accommodates about 8,000 vehicles per hour. It serves a number of vital services and facilities such as the recreational complex, service centre, Al Daayen Health Centre, Al Daayen Municipality and other important facilities.

The Interchange of North Lusail ensures easy access to Lusail Stadium and serves Lusail North, Rawdhat Al Hamama, Al Kheesa and Wadi Al Banat. The interchange consists of four bridges, two exit loops and four exits along with four underpasses, and provides free traffic flow to 28,000 vehicles per hour.

The Sport Day celebrations also marked the opening of the Olympic Cycling Lane on Al Khor Coastal Road. It was inaugurated by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani.

Extending over 33km, the 7m-wide Olympic cycling track will host international sports competitions. With 29 tunnels and five bridges, the track has five car parking areas near Qatar University, Lusail Station, Losail International Circuit, Simaisma Interchange and Al Bayt Stadium, while 1,450 lighting poles have been installed alongside the track. These are in addition to 80 bike racks, 100 benches and 20 rest areas.

Al Khor Expressway is expected to “become the centre of development and encourage the population of Doha to move outside the city and reconstruct the eastern areas of Qatar”, according to the authority. The project will help draw new investments to the area in fields such as business and agriculture.

It is also a major link to Lusail and Al Bayt stadiums and ensures direct access to Al Rayyan and Education City stadiums. Also, it facilitates easy access to the Simaisma and Al Khor youth centres, Al Khor Sports Club, Lusail sports complex and Doha Golf Club.

The road ensures enhanced traffic flow to a number of recreational and tourist destinations such as Katara, Simaisma Beach, Al Farkiya Beach and Al Daayen Celebration Hall Complex as well as some of the most prestigious educational institutions in Qatar such as Qatar University, Community College of Qatar, Qatar Leadership Academy, Doha Institute for Graduate Studies and College of the North Atlantic-Qatar.