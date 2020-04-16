Al Meera Consumer Goods Company has announced the opening of its latest branch at The Mall on D-Ring road facing Al-Ahli stadium.

The new store is an important milestone in Al Meera’s ambitious expansion plan, bringing its total number of stores to 55, serving localities across Qatar.

In line with all the precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, the opening was held in the presence of Al Meera CEO Yousef Ali al-Obaidan and Central Municipal Council member, Sheikha al-Jufairi.

The new branch at The Mall, is spread across more than 1,800sqm. In a statement yesterday, the company stated: “Al Meera expansion strategy merges world-class customer service, high-quality, locally sourced and imported fresh produce to every neighbourhood.

“The layout of the store follows Al Meera’s design to facilitate intelligent shopping and offer the best shopping experience to customers. With unmatched value, we strive to serve vital and under-served areas across Qatar.”

Al Meera is currently pursuing a strategic growth plan which will see a slew of branch openings in upcoming localities.

The supermarket chain is working in close co-ordination with the Ministry of Municipality and Environment to further contribute to the development and urbanisation of more districts and territories in Qatar.