Al Meera Consumer Goods Company inaugurated the new Rawdat Al Hamama branch in the presence of senior officials and government executives in an opening ceremony held yesterday.

In a statement, Al Meera said the opening of the Rawdat Al Hamama branch marks an important milestone in the development of local communities, bringing the total number of Al Meera stores in Qatar to 53.

At the same time, Al Meera also announced that its Sealine branch is now offering customers more retail space and bigger selection of their favourite items after the physical expansion of the store, as part of the company’s expansion strategy.

Rawdat Al Hamama is strategically located halfway between Lusail City and Umm Salal Ali, and perched between two major highways of Al Khor Expressway and Al Shamal Road. The area is currently witnessing major developments including a new housing subdivision, Al Meera said.

Measuring 2,505sq m, the shopping centre brings Al Meera’s popular ‘Favourite Neighbourhood Retailer’ philosophy to residents of Rawdat Al Hamama, and provides a wide range of shopping services to the community under one roof.

Commenting on the occasion, the company stated: “Al Meera is built on the principle that consumers should have access to affordable, high-quality grocery items, and we are glad to extend this experience to the community in Rawdat Al Hamama.

“As with every new branch that Al Meera opens, this branch offers something for everyone. We invite everyone to visit the store, shop for fresh groceries, and discover the offers that make us Qatar’s ‘Favorite Neighbourhood Retailer’.” Al Meera also added that it is currently pursuing a strategic growth plan that will see a slew of branch openings in upcoming localities. The supermarket chain is working in close coordination with the Ministry of Municipality and Environment to further contribute to the development and urbanisation of more districts and territories in Qatar.

