His Excellency Mr. Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, met today with His Excellency Mr. Jonathan Wilkes, the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the State, and HE Ambassador Greta C. Holtz, Chargé d’Affairs of the United States Embassy to the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperation relations between the State of Qatar, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, in addition to issues of common concern.