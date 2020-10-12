The Director of the Information Office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Rumaihi, directed successive slaps to the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash after his statements he made in response to the statements of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which he said that his country’s military presence in Qatar serves stability and peace in the Gulf states, Al-Rumaihi considered that the Emirati minister was not qualified to comment on these statements.

In a compelling response and a new blow to the Emirati official who does not stop practicing his hobby of allegations and lies through Twitter, Al-Rumaihi said in a tweet on his Twitter account, “As for the elements of instability in the region, I do not think that the speaker is qualified to comment on them, especially that you are one of their tools.” In Gargash’s tweet in which he said, “The Turkish president’s statement during his visit to Qatar in which he indicates that his army is working to stabilize the Gulf states as a whole is inconsistent with the Turkish regional role, and the evidence is numerous. The statement tries to divert attention from the economic reasons for the visit, and to be clear, the Turkish army is in Qatar is an element of instability in our region. “

Al-Rumaihi responded in another tweet to Gargash’s allegations that the Turkish presence in Qatar threatens the security and stability of the region, saying: “The question that poses itself here is, are the ruling elites that you are talking about in the two countries not authorized to take sovereign decisions that concern their countries?”

Al-Rumaihi was not satisfied with that, but rather asked another question to embarrass Gargash, who is known for his contradictory statements from time to time, saying, “Does this apply to your country in which you are responsible?”

Al-Rumaihi added in another tweet that is not without irony and ridicule of the Abu Dhabi trumpet, “Has the popular referendum been held in your country, great theorist, on the steps taken (some) of the ruling elites in your country of steps that bothered the world as sovereign decisions !?”

Last Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, “Turkey, through its military presence, serves stability and peace in the entire Gulf region, not just sisterly Qatar. No one should be bothered by the presence of Turkey and its soldiers in the Gulf, with the exception of parties seeking to spread chaos.”

It is worth noting that in mid-December 2019, Qatar and Turkey inaugurated the headquarters of the Qatari-Turkish Joint Command in the “Khalid bin Al-Walid” camp in the State of Qatar, and before that, the Turkish President visited at the end of last November the headquarters of the joint Qatari-Turkish forces on the sidelines of his participation in the fifth meeting of the Supreme Strategic Committee of the two countries in Doha, according to the island.

At the time, Erdogan said that a new military barracks had been established and would host the Turkish forces, and that it would be called “Khalid bin Al-Walid.” In his speech, he stressed that “the Turkish presence is important, not only for the security of Qatar, but also for achieving peace and stability in all the Gulf states.”