His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, President of Al Sadd Club, expressed his happiness for his team winning the Prince Al Moufdi Football Cup for the year 2020, after winning the final match with two goals against Al Arabi club.

His Highness said in a statement on the Al Sadd club website, “I am happy with the performance of Al Arabi players and I touched them the desire and determination of the Dreams team to make their fans happy, and the match rose to the desired level in the beautiful final.”

The president of Al-Sadd club appreciated the efforts of Al-Sadd players and their performance during the match and the crowning of the Prince’s Cup and winning the 17th title .. He congratulated the fans of Al-Sadd for winning the championship and wished success to the Al-Araby team and its fans in the upcoming tournaments.