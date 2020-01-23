The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a five-hour closure of southbound of Al Shamal Road for a distance of 3km from Izghawa Interchange to Al Duhail Interchange from 3am-8am tomorrow.

The closure, in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, is to enable the works at Al Duhail Interchange. The northbound traffic will remain unchanged.

During the closure, Al Shamal Road users heading towards Doha are advised to use New Al Hateem Street from Izghawa Interchange to access Al Shamal Road.

