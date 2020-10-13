Today, the Shura Council participated in an international parliamentary forum entitled “Achieving a Green and Comprehensive Recovery After the Coronavirus Pandemic”, held by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, in cooperation with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, through visual communication technology.

The Global Forum provided an opportunity for parliamentarians to meet and engage in direct dialogue on development and issues related to the global economy, with senior management and experts from the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, as well as providing parliamentarians with updated information on the Bank and Fund’s priorities and strategic directions for them.

The forum also provided a platform for exchanging knowledge, enhancing parliamentary participation and achieving better development results, in addition to allowing parliamentarians to have direct access to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, and to enhance the possibilities for dialogue and influence, especially at the local and regional levels.

The Shura Council was represented in this forum by His Excellency Mr. Mubarak bin Saif Al Mansouri and His Excellency Mr. Khalid bin Muhammad Ajaj Al Kubaisi, members of the Council.