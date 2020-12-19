His Excellency Mr. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, confirmed that the announcement of the readiness of “Ahmed bin Ali” stadium in conjunction with the celebrations of the National Day of the State of Qatar / represents an important achievement on the road to preparation for the World Cup.

Al-Thawadi said, in statements on the sidelines of the inauguration of the stadium, that the inauguration of the stadium at this time is the culmination of the efforts of everyone who participated in the success of this event in light of the challenges that the world faces due to this global epidemic and the pandemic (Covid-19).

He added that the new World Cup stadium and the surrounding area is a source of pride for Al Rayyan Sports Club and for everyone who lives in this historic city.

The Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy expressed his aspiration to unveil more stadiums in the new year 2021, stressing that all World Cup stadiums would be completed before the start of the tournament in sufficient time to ensure their operational readiness is tested before receiving thousands of fans from around the world in 2022.

For his part, Mr. Nasser Al-Khater, CEO of the World Cup / Qatar 2022 / considered that the night of the inauguration of “Ahmed bin Ali” stadium is a matter of pride for the State of Qatar in general and for the people of Al-Rayyan city in particular, stressing that it also provided an opportunity to test our readiness for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the presence of Thousands of fans to enjoy the match and the festive atmosphere despite the challenges posed by the epidemic crisis.

He continued, “We are looking forward to enhancing the experience of the fans of the World Cup Qatar 2022, next year in which we will host many major tournaments, including the Club World Cup and the Arab Cup, to provide more fun for football fans in Qatar, the region and the world.”