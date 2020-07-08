The Embassy of the State of Qatar in the United States of Mexico organized an electronic discussion session via visual communication technology under the title “The 2022 World Cup between Cultures” approach between the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

The session was attended by Mr. Hassan Al-Thawadi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Legacy and Legacy, Her Excellency Mrs. Graciela Gomes, Ambassador of the United States of Mexico to the State of Qatar, Mr. Yon de Luisa, President of the Mexican Football Association, and veteran coach Mr. Bora Milutinovic, Ambassador of the High Committee for Projects and Legacy, and Marco Fabian, the player Mexican professional.

His Excellency Mr. Hassan Al-Thawadi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Projects and Heritage, asserted in a speech during the opening of the session that Qatar is preparing for a distinguished copy of the World Cup Championship / Qatar 2022 / will remain in the memory of the fans a legacy for the region and the world, as he indicated the completion of the readiness of 4 stadiums for the World Cup and continuous work is being done on The World Cup infrastructure in the construction of the other four stadiums and the infrastructure to provide all the needs that ensure the organization of the World Cup in accordance with international standards.

His Excellency sent a message of hope to the world in light of the spread of Corona virus “Covid-19”, considering that the World Cup will be the means that will unite the world and bring people together after the crisis ends.

His Excellency affirmed that there is a global anticipation of the Corona crisis, especially in the world of football, and therefore the Committee is cooperating with several parties, including FIFA, and communicating with football federations around the world, including “Konkacaf”, “European Champions League”, and the Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games in Tokyo to benefit from their experiences. In sports organization in the face of the Corona epidemic.

His Excellency congratulated the Mexican and Qatari people on the 45th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries, speaking about what the State of Qatar witnessed during its organization last year of the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 in the State of Qatar, where the Mexican fans who were accompanying the participation of their team “Monterrey” in this tournament were able to identify In many respects from the State of Qatar and its people, their participation was distinguished in terms of rapid contact with the Qatari people and their admiration for the way of life and traditions of the Qatari people.

He considered that Qatar’s organization of the Club World Cup this year and several international tournaments with FIFA, including next year in an international championship for Arab teams, will be an important stop on the road to preparing for the World Cup Qatar / 2022 /.

He also shed light on the role of women in sport and in the 2022 World Cup, speaking about the fact that Qatar is concerned with sport and there is no difference between human and social rights in addition to the fact that women play a very important role in sports, as there is a women’s football team and a Qatari women’s football league.

His Excellency pointed out that women in the State of Qatar play a fundamental role in several fields and have a fundamental role in society, for example, Mrs. Fatima Al-Nuaimi, Director of Communication Department at the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

For his part, His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, Qatar’s ambassador to Mexico, indicated that Qatar is one of the countries in the region most supportive of sport, especially through its organization and hosting of the most important sporting events, believing that sport is an essential factor for the development of societies.

The ambassador spoke about the vision of the State of Qatar in organizing a major event such as the 2022 World Cup, which constitutes an opportunity for rapprochement of cultures and acquaintance with the State of Qatar.

His Excellency pointed to the rapprochement between the Qatari and Mexican cultures in terms of passion for football, as Mexico is one of the countries that previously hosted the World Cup in 1970 and 1986. Mexican fans are known to be among the most enthusiastic and participating in the World Cup.

He explained that the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Mexico is carrying out several projects for permanent contact with Mexicans prior to the 2022 World Cup if it was through the publication of useful information for travel and Qatari culture in addition to sports and cultural activities.

It is worth noting that Qatar has granted facilities to several countries by exempting them from entry visas, including Mexico.

Her Excellency Mrs. Graciela Gomes, Ambassador of Mexico to the State of Qatar, expressed the importance of diplomatic relations between the two countries that crossed distances through the World Cup 2022, this event, which she considered to be a distinguished feature in the field of cultural and sports diplomacy between the two countries, as she considered it an opportunity to highlight the sporting face of the State of Qatar.

Mr. Yon de Luisa, President of the Mexican Football Association, indicated that the Qatar World Cup 2022 will be the last version of the World Cup with 32 teams, hoping that the Mexican national team will achieve distinguished results in the World Cup in the State of Qatar 2022, expressing that it will be a distinct version of the World Cup for the first time in an Arab country in Middle east .

In this context, Mr. Bora Milutinovic, Ambassador of the Supreme Committee for Projects and Legacy, spoke about his experience as coach of the Mexican national team in the 1986 World Cup, which took place in Mexico, where for him the Mexican national team achieved its most important historical classification in the World Cup, considering that he is now in Qatar before hosting 2022 World Cup, a unique experience.