Al Wakra automated slaughterhouse has been implementing a number of precautionary and preventive measures to guarantee full protection against the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), especially while delivering the slaughtered livestock to customers throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

Special tracks have been dedicated to customers’ vehicles to complete the registration process and eventually deliver the orders to the vehicles without them having to get down. There is also a designated waiting area for customers.

In addition there is a smart application and dedicated phone number for the free delivery of orders to the customers. All the vehicles are sanitised fully before being allowed into the designated places at the

slaughterhouse.

The body temperature of workers are checked before, during and after work while they keep on face masks, gloves and head covers during work and change them regularly.

Dr Mohamed Farid al-Jawahari, a veterinarian at Al Wakra automated slaughterhouse, told local Arabic daily Arrayah that the control process the slaughterhouse has been tightened to ensure that all the necessary procedures are taken to check the health of the livestock before and after the slaughtering.

He said that social distancing between customers was maintained and they are not allowed to enter the production area and can only receive their orders at the waiting areas or within

their cars only.

He pointed out that the slaughterhouse maintains constant presence of veterinarians until the slaughtered carcasses are

delivered safely to the customers.