* Season coincides with rainfall

* Thunderstorms, strong winds forecast for Tuesday

The season locally known as Al Wasmi will begin on October 16, Friday, and last for 52 days, the Qatar Met department has said.

This season is so named because it coincides with rainfall that helps certain local plants grow, such as Helianthemum and Geranium, according to a statement issued by the weather office Monday.Clouds move from west to east during this season and rainfall at the beginning of Al Wasmi is usually an indication of a good rainy season, the statement notes.Climate records indicate that the maximum temperature decreases gradually in Doha during this season, going below 35C, while the minimum falls to about 20C. Overall, there is mild temperature during the daytime and relatively cool conditions at night, especially with dry northwesterly winds, the Met department explains.Flu and other seasonal diseases are common during this transitional period, the statement points out. Experts recommend safety measures such as taking the flu vaccination, washing hands regularly and avoiding direct contact with sick people.Meanwhile, thunderstorms are expected Tuesday along with sudden strong winds in some places at times, the forecast shows.The weather office has also warned of thundery rain, strong winds and high seas in offshore areas Tuesday.The wind speed may go up to 25 knots during thundery conditions in both inshore and offshore areas Tuesday, with the sea level rising to 8ft.The detailed forecast says relatively hot conditions are expected during the daytime along with scattered clouds, and there is a chance of rain in some places, which may be thundery at times. Slight to blowing dust is also expected at times Tuesday.Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are likely in offshore areas today and there is a possibility of scattered rain, which may be thundery occasionally.The temperature is expected to range from 27C to 32C in Doha Tuesday.

The Met department tweeted Monday evening that local cloud formations are expected on Tuesday along with scattered rain, which may become thundery in some places at times inshore and offshore, and may be accompanied by strong winds that will lead to blowing dust and low visibility. “Please be careful,” it advised the public.