Her Excellency Sheikha Alya bint Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, the permanent representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations in New York, said that the international standing achieved by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, placed us in front of a great responsibility to preserve this position. Where His Highness was well-deservedly able to place Qatar in the ranks of influential countries in the world and to continue the march of prosperity and progress in various fields. This motivates us to do our utmost to preserve the status and reputation of our country, which has become respected and appreciated by all.

Her Excellency affirmed, in a lengthy interview with the Diplomat magazine in its 45th issue, which was recently released, that the Gulf crisis has significantly strengthened the position of the State of Qatar in the international arena, noting that the success of the Qatari diplomacy under the leadership of HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Especially during the period of the blockade, the defense of our interests arouses admiration and has become an approach to our diplomacy.

Her Excellency said, the permanent delegation has adopted a sober strategy based on Qatar’s record, position, and world’s confidence in it to respond to the empty-content accusations that the blockading countries were trying to direct to the state.

She added that the permanent delegation was able, by presenting our sober political and legal stance, to refute the allegations and vanities of the blockading countries. In addition to holding interviews with the American and international media in New York and at the United Nations headquarters. This increased the weakness of the blockading countries.

Sheikha Alia Al-Thani said that there is a saying circulating in the halls of the United Nations that we in the State of Qatar “say and do”, unlike the blockading countries that “say and do not do”. Speaking of what the State of Qatar is practically doing to dry up the sources of terrorism, the Gulf crisis has greatly strengthened Qatar’s position on the international scene. The sound legal and political position of the State of Qatar helped the world to see the extent of its respect for international law and international conventions and its role in enhancing the security and stability of the region and the world.

The permanent representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations in New York affirmed that the State of Qatar is strongly present, praise be to God and thanks to the wise policy of the country’s leadership, in most of the activities of the United Nations bodies, and in regional and international groups active in issues that fall within the priorities of the State of Qatar’s foreign policy.

She said that the United Nations’ choice of Qatar to open offices for its agencies and organizations carries a very important and indicative message that the State of Qatar is at the forefront of the countries in the region that the United Nations relies on as an effective and reliable partner in facing challenges and their effects in the region. And that the stability, prosperity and space of freedoms in the state allow these organizations to work freely and independently, in line with the standards adopted by the United Nations, and that the State of Qatar is a fundamental pillar in international cooperation to share burdens and enable the United Nations to carry out its tasks and achieve its goals based on the United Nations Charter.

Her Excellency spoke about the multilateral work, as the State of Qatar was a member of the Human Rights Council and was also a member of the Executive Council of the World Health Organization. And a member of the Board of Directors of the International Labor Organization, and these memberships represent the ambition of every country that wants to emerge in the international multilateral work. It represents a challenge that must be met and succeeded.

She said that it is in appreciation of the position of the State of Qatar in the United Nations and at the international level; I was assigned. As a permanent representative of the State of Qatar alongside the permanent representative of Sweden, with a primary mission by the President of the General Assembly to lead the intergovernmental negotiations to formulate and adopt a political declaration for world leaders on this occasion. Whereas, the declaration will be adopted at the high-level meeting with the participation of Heads of State and Government on September 21, 2020.

Ambassador Sheikha Alia Al Thani indicated that the presence of the State of Qatar and its positive contributions in the political, humanitarian and social fields of interest to the international community and its role in promoting international peace and security and human rights, implementing the United Nations Development Plan 2030 and facing the multiplication of climate change, combating terrorism and combating extremism, and dialogue Civilizations, cultures and religions, education, youth, women and children, human relief and mediation to settle disputes by peaceful means, as their efforts and impressive results achieved have become the object of admiration and appreciation of the world.

Perhaps the last major achievement of the state was the signing of the United States and the Afghan Taliban at the end of February in Doha, a peace agreement after four decades of cruel wars. The State of Qatar is also recorded as being a party to a large number of international treaties, conventions and instruments. It has a well-known role in promoting and protecting human rights. Accordingly, the permanent delegation is active in all issues that fall within the priorities of the state’s foreign policy. Adding: As the permanent representative of the State of Qatar, I have been entrusted by the United Nations with many of the basic tasks of the international organization that are of interest to member states.

When asked about her being the first Qatari woman to hold the position of the permanent representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations in Geneva and New York, and that she was the delegate of the State of Qatar to international organizations in Geneva, and what this assignment means to her and did she face difficulties in performing her duties, Her Excellency said that her appointment as the first woman permanent delegate In Geneva and New York, it is a tribute to the Qatari woman from the leadership of the state and a message that confirms the confidence in her capabilities and responsibilities entrusted to her, which gives me an additional responsibility to fulfill this mission and fulfill our leadership’s ability to overcome difficulties and face challenges, and move the State of Qatar towards more prosperity and stability.

I assumed the mission of the permanent representative of the State of Qatar to the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, after my work in the permanent delegation of the State of Qatar to the United Nations in New York for several years as the first diplomat to join the diplomatic corps at the time as a consultant and then as deputy to the permanent representative, His Excellency Ambassador Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Nasr, who was To him all the appreciation and respect. As it is known, New York and Geneva are the two most important centers of the United Nations, and one of them complements the other, and they work in coordination with the other offices of the international organization.

– Given the importance of the great issues and interests of the State of Qatar in the United Nations, which includes (193) member states, and all of them work to achieve their interests, I felt the size of the responsibility entrusted to me, and the confidence that I was honored as a permanent representative of the State of Qatar led by His Highness the Emir of the country. May God protect him – this leader who has proven to the world his wisdom, distant vision, political acumen and his ability to confront regional and international circumstances and disruptions, no matter how difficult it is, as his Highness has been able deservedly to place the State of Qatar in the ranks of influential countries in the world and to continue the process of prosperity and progress in various fields, which is what drives us to do Our utmost efforts are to preserve the status and reputation of our country, which has become respected and appreciated by all. Accordingly, I feel proud and responsible as a permanent representative of the State of Qatar to serve my country, defend it and represent it in the United Nations to the fullest, and implement the state’s foreign policy in this field.

As for the difficulties that she faced during her work, Her Excellency said: I do not prefer to call them difficulties, because clarity in the vision about work requirements, continuous communication and consultation with the leadership of the Ministry and obtaining directions helps in overcoming all obstacles and achieving the goals set by the leadership of the state.

In this regard, I highly value the valuable and great efforts of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the achievements made by Qatari diplomacy, especially during the period of the blockade and the defense of our interests in a manner that arouses admiration and appreciation. I also highly express His Excellency’s keenness on Supporting our work in New York and providing all requirements that help in performing our tasks to represent the state at the United Nations in New York, defend its interests and raise its flag.

Noting that the intensity, size and diversity of work at the United Nations requires us to follow closely throughout the day, attend consultations between states and make statements that reflect the state’s policy and interests, and confront any attempts to offend it, as well as conduct bilateral meetings to mobilize support for our positions, issues and nominations submitted by the state for membership in the bodies The United Nations and its committees, and ensuring that the decisions and policies adopted at the United Nations achieve the interest of the state and support its orientations in the field of international peace and security, development and human rights.

Adding: In parallel, work in the permanent delegation requires continuous communication with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, obtaining the directives of His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and their Excellencies officials, as well as communicating with ministries and national institutions concerned with the issues raised in the United Nations.

Her Excellency said, I would like to refer here to the generous participation of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, “may God protect him and take care of him” in the high-level debate that is held annually at the beginning of the United Nations General Assembly, which represents for us a roadmap for our work and our actions. As his speech deals with the policy of the State of Qatar and its positions on various regional and international issues. And the role the state plays to achieve international cooperation in accordance with the United Nations Charter and other international conventions. As well as the meetings that His Highness holds with world leaders and heads of various international institutions. The headquarters of the United Nations is also the center for political decision-making, so the decisions adopted in New York have great direct effects on states and the international system, as the issues discussed here can be described as crucial for states and the world, especially the decisions issued by the Security Council and its subcommittees, as well as That many of the issues concern our Arab region.

On the work to host the United Nations House in Qatar, Her Excellency said: The United Nations’s choice of Qatar to open offices for its agencies and organizations carries a very important and indicative message that the State of Qatar is at the forefront of the countries of the region on which it is relied upon as an effective and reliable partner of the United Nations in facing challenges and their effects in the region And that the stability, prosperity and space of freedoms in the state allow these organizations to operate freely and independently, in line with the standards adopted by the United Nations.

The second message is that the State of Qatar is a fundamental pillar in international cooperation to share burdens and enable the United Nations to carry out its tasks and achieve its goals according to the United Nations Charter.

The United Nations House in Doha will include many of the main organizations of the United Nations, which will work according to their mandates and the specializations specified for each, namely:

1- The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

2- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

3- The International Organization for Migration.

4- The Regional Center for Training and Capacity Building in Combating Cybercrime.

5- The Analysis and Communication Center of the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Children and Armed Conflict.

6- The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

7- United Nations Office of the United Nations Development Program.

8- The Doha International Center for the Application of Behavioral Insights to Violent Extremism and Combating Terrorism.

It is worth noting that Doha also hosts, by a decision of the United Nations General Assembly in 2005, the United Nations Center for Training and Documentation in the Field of Human Rights in West Asia and the Arab Region. This also confirms the extent of the United Nations confidence in the commitment of the State of Qatar and its pioneering role in the region and the world in all vital issues of concern to the international community.

Her Excellency said: This is today the honorable image of our country and its position in the world, which makes us more and more proud of the wise and pioneering policy of leading our country represented by His Highness, the Emir of the country, “may God protect him.”

With regard to the status of the State of Qatar since the blockade until today, Her Excellency Sheikha Alia Al Thani said that the blockading countries tried, after fabricating the absurd crisis, to press false accusations against the State of Qatar in United Nations meetings, and the permanent delegation adopted a sober strategy based on Qatar’s record, position and the world’s confidence in it To respond to these empty-content accusations, where we responded strongly with damning argument and evidence to any attempt by those countries to persuade Member States of the allegations that were raised.

For example, some officials of the blockading countries raised their repeated allegations in the General Assembly, but our detailed and resolute responses, and our prior action against the representatives of the member states, thwarted the attempts of the blockading countries, and made their allegations unheeded in the General Assembly and the rest of the United Nations bodies and committees.

Therefore, the firmness and documented arguments that characterized our statements and our responses to their allegations made the blockading countries hesitate to put forward these allegations, as we, in all meetings and United Nations forums, informed the member states of what the unjust blockade and illegal measures constitute of a flagrant violation of international law, the United Nations Charter and the principles of relations. Amicability between states and human rights charters is inconsistent with humanitarian principles, and undermines the security and stability of the region and the world, which had the greatest impact on the blockading countries ’awareness of the fragility of their position, and the disbelief and indifference of UN member states to the false and false allegations and falsehood against the State of Qatar.

She continued, saying: We feel great satisfaction that the permanent delegation of the State of Qatar has carried out its mission in the United Nations to the fullest extent to present the sound legal position of the State of Qatar, to refute the falsehood and flimsy allegations of the blockading countries, and to present our just cause supported by evidence and documents, and this has gained the understanding and confidence of the member states, which is what Making the blockading countries in a weak position and failing to obtain any support for their position.

Failed attempts by the blockading countries

On the blockade countries’ attempts to pass decisions accusing Qatar of sponsoring terrorism, her happiness confirmed the occurrence of failed attempts by some of the blockading countries to exploit their temporary membership in some of the Security Council committees concerned with combating terrorism to pass some false accusations against the State of Qatar, specifically in June 2017, and these failed attempts were quickly thwarted. By conducting prior and periodic contacts with members of the Security Council, the General Secretariat of the United Nations and its agencies and committees concerned with combating terrorism and others, in addition to making statements in the plenary sessions of the Security Council and its committees, to present our sober political and legal position and respond to the allegations and heroes of the blockading countries.

This is in addition to holding interviews with American and international media in New York and at the United Nations headquarters. This further weakened the position of the blockading countries and forced them not to repeat this.

On the other hand, the State of Qatar’s relationship with the United Nations and its agencies concerned with combating terrorism is strong and well-known to member states, especially the partnership that has existed for years with the Executive Directorate for Combating Terrorism. After the bodies concerned with terrorism unified under the banner of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office in 2017, the State of Qatar decided to be one of the first countries to build a strong partnership with the office, as a contribution agreement was signed with the office under which the State of Qatar would contribute $ 75 million to support its programs and activities. Which made it the top of the countries in the world supporting the office.

The United Nations Office for Counter-Terrorism is also keen to benefit from the technical expertise of the State of Qatar in many areas, and the partnership between the two parties has resulted in achieving tangible practical impact in many areas such as the “API / PNR” passenger data program that many countries benefit from, as well as cooperation. In the field of sports and sporting event security.

The close cooperation and coordination with these bodies was evident in the frequent visits of the Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Affairs. As well as the Executive Director of Combating Terrorism to the State of Qatar. An international center will soon be opened in Doha to apply behavioral insights to violent extremism and counter terrorism.

The State of Qatar will also host an annual forum for beneficiaries of assistance provided by the State of Qatar in combating terrorism. Last year, the first high-level strategic dialogue was held between the State of Qatar and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, which would become the first of its kind in the region and the world. In addition, the State of Qatar is the first country in the region to conclude a bilateral agreement with the United States of America in the field of combating terrorism.

Adding that there is a saying circulating in the corridors of the United Nations that we in the State of Qatar “say and do”, unlike the blockading countries that “say and do not do”, and our achievements are in word and deed.

As for facing the misleading campaigns against Qatar, which some of the blockading countries are trying to transmit among the members of the United Nations General Assembly, Her Excellency said: From the first moment the blockade countries fabricated the crisis with the State of Qatar, there was communication between the permanent delegation of the State of Qatar in New York with all the member states of the nations United. Since then and until now, we have been keen to meet periodically with all ambassadors of countries, including members of the Security Council, to update information and provide them with the positions of the State of Qatar in an up-to-date manner, and to submit reports issued by the concerned authorities in the country regarding the effects of the blockade and its violation of the United Nations Charter and international law And human rights. We are also holding meetings with the new ambassadors of the member states accredited to the United Nations and from all geographical groups, as we take into account that some of the new ambassadors may not be aware of the background of the positions of the State of Qatar and the circumstances of the crisis.

And she continued by saying: We also send messages to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the President and members of the Security Council, the President of the General Assembly and the relevant organs of the international organization in all aspects of the political, legal, economic, social, security and other crisis, as well as submitting notifications to the Security Council and the Secretary-General of the United Nations regarding the blockade’s airspace violations. And Al-Bahri for the State of Qatar for the purpose of documenting it in a detailed and complete way. This movement and work continues on a daily basis and forms an essential part of the permanent delegation’s work.

Noting that, in parallel, we make statements at meetings of the Security Council and its committees, in the General Assembly and its six committees, and in various international forums, to present the position of the State of Qatar regarding the crisis, and the siege countries’ violations of international law, humanitarian and human rights, and to emphasize the responsible position of the State of Qatar towards resolving the crisis through dialogue. And based on the United Nations Charter and international law.

Her Excellency Sheikha Alia Al Thani, the permanent representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations in New York said: I would like to note that our work is based on the directives contained in the speeches of His Highness the Emir, may God protect him, and the instructions we receive from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the competent authorities in the state, where we do By taking the necessary measures to implement them, follow them up, and move in their light.

The Diplomatic Magazine asked a question to her happiness in which she said: How do you read Qatar in the eyes of countries, whether in terms of its high-end diplomacy in dealing with the blockade, and with countries that initially supported the blockade, then came back and supported the Qatari position calling for dialogue and sitting at the negotiating table?

Her Excellency answered by saying: The strategy of the permanent delegation focused from the beginning on creating public awareness in the United Nations and its member states that the crisis is fabricated and the arguments that were made are flimsy, by clarifying the objectives of the blockading countries that have nothing to do with the false allegations they made, but rather a failed attempt to impose the dictates and conditions. And interfering in the internal affairs of the State of Qatar, preventing it from fulfilling its constructive and well-known role in the region and the world, and the success of the state’s leadership in placing Qatar in the ranks of developed countries, and achieving human and scientific development, development and prosperity for the Qatari people, with the testimony of the relevant international institutions.

She added that the Qatari vision about the causes of the crisis was clear to the countries of the world from an early date and a subject of full understanding, and this reinforces the policy of the State of Qatar, which the world trusts, its pledges and being an important partner for the international community in all fields. On the other hand, the world realizes that the blockading countries have a record of violations of international law and human rights, and therefore the blockade and unjust measures are unjustified and rejected, and constitute a violation of the United Nations Charter, international law and human rights, and that the aim of the crisis is exposed to compel the State of Qatar to retreat from its approach and change its policy.

Emphasizing that the crisis of the Gulf crisis has greatly strengthened the position of the State of Qatar on the international scene, as the sound legal and political position of the State of Qatar helped the world see the extent of its respect for international law and international conventions and its role in enhancing the security and stability of the region and the world. This constitutes a great success for Qatari diplomacy, which was able to convey facts to public opinion, and highlighted the State of Qatar’s adherence to respecting international law in dealing with the crisis and gaining support for our positions.