*2nd stage of lifting Covid-19 curbs begins on July 1

*Mosques will be open for all 5 prayers with limited capacity

*50% of employees will be allowed at the workplace

*Parks, beaches, Corniche to be reopened

*Restaurants will be allowed to reopen with limited capacity

Public and private gatherings limited to five people only will be allowed in Phase 2 of the gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, and violators will be subject to the relevant offences and penalties.The number has been reduced from 10 to five people following the discovery of numerous cases among Qatari nationals due to Majlis gatherings and family visits, and among white-collar expatriates due to uncontrolled contact with no precautionary measures, the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management (SCCM) said in a statement Sunday while announcing its decision to launch Phase 2 of the gradual reopening plan, as initially planned, on July 1.The decision to launch Phase 2 on July 1 is based on the available public health data and indicators on the spread of Covid-19, including passing the peak stage, flattening the curve and reducing the virus’s reproduction rate, the statement notes.

Other key aspects of Phase 2 are as follows: