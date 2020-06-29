*2nd stage of lifting Covid-19 curbs begins on July 1
*Mosques will be open for all 5 prayers with limited capacity
*50% of employees will be allowed at the workplace
*Parks, beaches, Corniche to be reopened
*Restaurants will be allowed to reopen with limited capacity
Public and private gatherings limited to five people only will be allowed in Phase 2 of the gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, and violators will be subject to the relevant offences and penalties.
The number has been reduced from 10 to five people following the discovery of numerous cases among Qatari nationals due to Majlis gatherings and family visits, and among white-collar expatriates due to uncontrolled contact with no precautionary measures, the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management (SCCM) said in a statement Sunday while announcing its decision to launch Phase 2 of the gradual reopening plan, as initially planned, on July 1.
The decision to launch Phase 2 on July 1 is based on the available public health data and indicators on the spread of Covid-19, including passing the peak stage, flattening the curve and reducing the virus’s reproduction rate, the statement notes.
Other key aspects of Phase 2 are as follows:
* The restricted opening of mosques will continue for all five prayers with limited capacity as well as the implementation of precautionary requirements.* Fifty per cent of public and private sector employees will be allowed at the workplace as needed, provided that employers meet hygiene requirements, implement precautionary measures and continue to protect vulnerable employees by allowing them to work remotely.* Families will be allowed to rent boats and yachts in groups not exceeding 10 people.* All parks and beaches as well as the Corniche will be reopened for people of all ages while continuing to practise social distancing. Play areas will remain closed.* Sports training in open spaces and large halls will be permitted for professional athletes in groups not exceeding 10 people.* The capacity of private health facilities will be increased to 60% while continuing to provide emergency services.* Restaurants will be allowed to reopen with limited capacity; the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will issue a comprehensive statement on the matter.* Libraries and museums will reopen with limited capacity and limited working hours.
“The Supreme Committee for Crisis Management would like to remind the public that transition from one phase to the next depends on everyone’s co-operation and adherence to the precautionary measures outlined by the Council of Ministers, including wearing masks when going outside, downloading the Ehteraz application and practising social distancing,” the statement adds.