The all-new Cadillac XT6, described as a luxurious three-row crossover, has arrived at the Cadillac Mannai showroom.

The vehicle is now available for sale starting from QR229,000, Mannai, the exclusive dealer of Cadillac in Qatar, has announced in a statement. “Attention to detail is the mark of a luxury experience, so the 2020 Cadillac XT6 has been carefully curated to offer a refined ride and comfortable interior that elevate every drive,” the statement notes.

“The interior environment is about simplicity, with an execution of premium materials,” said Andrew Smith, executive director, Cadillac Design. “We want the customer to focus on the experience — making each journey extraordinary.”

Some of the design details are at the front and centre, such as the exotic wood decor on the Premium Luxury model and the precision weave in the carbon fibre trim on the XT6 Sport model.

Finer details are woven into the fabric of the XT6’s functionality, the statement adds.

“The XT6’s thoughtful details reveal themselves the longer you live with the car,” said John Plonka, XT6 chief engineer. “Our goal is to anticipate our customer’s needs for a refined, engaging ride, matched with an interior experience that provides a place of rejuvenation, connectivity and adaptability in all three rows.”

Customers can call the 800-1808 hotline for more information and to book a test drive.

Source:gulf-times.com