All public parks in the country will be open from Wednesday but play areas will remain closed, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) has said

In a tweet on Monday, the MME said visitors are requested to adhere to the precautionary guidelines of the Ministry of Public Health, which include using the Ehteraz app, undergoing a body temperature check, maintaining a safe distance from others and following general hygiene practices.

As part of the preparations for the second phase of the gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, the MME – represented by municipalities across the country – has intensified efforts to make public parks and beaches ready to receive visitors on July 1. Accordingly, all maintenance, cleaning and sanitisation works have been carried out there while ensuring that the necessary precautionary and preventive measures are in place, the MME has said in a statement.

Al Khor and Al Thakhira Municipality have surrounded the kids’ play areas with warning tapes in places like the Al Khor Corniche, Al Thakhira walking corridors, Al Kaban Park, Al Farkeh Beach, and other parks to prevent their use in line with the rules for Phase 2.

Al Farkeh Beach offers all necessary services to visitors, such as a mosque, toilets, and sunshades. Besides, the necessary maintenance, cleaning, and sanitization works have been carried out at parks and beaches in the municipality in time for the opening.

Al Sheehaniya Municipality has also done all the necessary works at parks there so that they are fully ready to receive visitors. Similarly, Al Shamal Municipality has carried out an intensive campaign to clean and prepare beaches and parks there, including the Al Shamal Corniche, Al Ghariya Beach, Al Maroona Beach, Al Jessasiah Beach, Abu Dhalouf Beach, and Fuwairit Beach. All necessary maintenance and cleaning works have been done there in addition to equipping them with the basic services and facilities for visitors.

Similar work has been carried out at the beach in Al Wakra, too.

The MME said its General Cleanliness Department has carried out a campaign to clean the beaches and islands in the country to keep them clean and ready to receive visitors.

“The MME, represented by the General Cleanliness Department, conducts intensive and periodic campaigns to clean up all the beaches of Qatar and preserve its beauty and cleanliness. We request all beachgoers to maintain their cleanliness by using the litter bins placed there,” it tweeted.

Last updated: June 30, 2020, 02:40 AM