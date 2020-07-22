The Governmental Communications Office announced today that within the framework of the gradual lifting of the restrictions imposed in Qatar as a result of the Corona pandemic (Covid-19) and based on the travel and return policy to the State of Qatar which was announced earlier, the travel policies that will be implemented as of August 1 based on public health indicators in Qatar and the rest of the world.

He explained that the quarantine policy was reviewed and the following was decided: All those coming to the State of Qatar from low-risk countries are required to conduct a screening for the detection of the Corona virus immediately upon their arrival at the airport, and to sign a formal commitment to adhere to the home quarantine for a week, bearing in mind that the person’s condition in applying precaution will be in color Yellow, meaning that it is bound by quarantine.

The Ministry of Health published a list of low-risk countries, noting that this list will be reviewed every two weeks.

The list includes: Brunei Darussalam, Vietnam, China, Thailand, Malaysia, New Zealand, Malta, Finland, Hungary, South Korea, Estonia, Norway, Lithuania, Latvia, Japan, Cyprus, Ireland, Greece, Italy, Slovakia, Denmark, Netherlands, Germany, Morocco, Poland, France, and Australia, Canada, Slovenia, Belgium, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, Algeria, Turkey, Iceland, Spain, Croatia and Andorra.

After the recent updates announced by the government liaison office today, the Ministry of Health published the most important questions related to the household and hotel health quarantine and the recovery of the amount of hotel quarantine and categories exempt from it coming from countries that are not included in the list of low-risk countries.

(1) How long do I have to stay in quarantine after returning from the least-risky countries in terms of outbreaks of Corona virus (Covid 19)?

* You must remain in the home quarantine for 7 days after you return to Qatar.

(2) Will I be examined during the home quarantine period?

* Yes, when you arrive at Hamad International Airport in Doha from one of the low-risk countries in terms of outbreaks of Corona virus (Covid-19), this country did not have a testing center recognized by the Qatari Ministry of Public Health (knowing that Turkey is the only country that She has an examination center recognized by the ministry) so the examination will be performed for you at the airport and then you will have to undergo a home quarantine for a period of 7 days, and you will be examined again on the sixth day of the period of the home quarantine by taking a prior appointment to conduct the examination at one of the care centers The primary health specified for conducting the external examination without the need to enter the building, and if the result of the examination is negative, then the period of the domestic quarantine period is terminated on the seventh day of the period, but if the result of the examination is positive, it will be subject to appropriate insulation. The medical protocol for confirmed positive injuries is applied.

(3) Are there requirements or conditions for home quarantine?

* Yes, there are rules that you must abide by while you are in the home quarantine, including:

1- You must have a suitable house in which you have a private room and a bathroom attached to it during the period of your detention in the room and not to mix with the rest of the family.

2- You and all family members and servants who reside and work in your home must sign a declaration of compliance with the rules and conditions of the home quarantine.

3- You should watch a short video clip during the flight and before arriving, and read a printed leaflet containing data on the home quarantine

4- You must take the necessary precautions to prevent others from infection with the virus

5- You have to undergo the examination (with a swab) on the sixth day of your arrival in Doha at one of the primary health care centers set for an external examination without the need to enter the building

6- You must answer the calls from the Ministry of Public Health team while you are in the home quarantine

7- You must declare that you agree to visit the Ministry of Public Health team for you once every two or three days during the period of home quarantine

8- You must inform the Ministry of Public Health team if you have any symptoms such as fever, coughing, body aches, or a change in your sense of smell or taste.

9- You must download the Precaution app on your mobile phone

10- Not receiving visitors while you are in the home quarantine

(4) Will the “Ahretz” application status on my mobile phone change upon my return from travel?

* Yes, upon your arrival at Hamad International Airport in Doha, the status of the “Ahtaz” application on your mobile phone will change to yellow (quarantine). “You have to turn green on the seventh day if you are returning from one of the low-risk countries. If the test result is positive, then the status of the” precaution “application will change to red. In the event that you are returning from other countries, your precautionary application will remain in yellow (quarantine) on the seventh day, and therefore you should continue to quarantine for the remaining 7 days (for a total of 14 days).

(5) Do I have to undergo a Corona Virus (Covid-19) test at Hamad International Airport in Doha from Turkey and have I undergone an examination at a center recognized by the Qatari Ministry of Public Health?

* No, if you have done an examination at a center recognized by the Qatari Ministry of Public Health in Turkey, you do not have to perform the examination at Hamad International Airport, all you have to do is show a certificate proving that you are free of Corona Virus (Covid-19) to the competent authorities at the airport Hamad International and start a home quarantine for a period of seven days, and you will be examined on the sixth day of the period of the home quarantine by taking a prior appointment to conduct the examination at one of the primary health care centers specified to conduct the external examination without the need to enter the building, and if the result of the examination Negative, the home quarantine period is terminated on the seventh day of the period. If the test result is positive, the medical protocol for positive positive injuries will be applied.

(6) Do I have to finish any documents during my return to Qatar?

* Yes, each passenger must complete and sign the health checklist document form / card for the returning passengers that is distributed by the flight crew during the flight. Upon arrival Upon arrival at Hamad International Airport in Doha, the form / card is handed over to the medical officer. The form / card includes questions about an individual’s medical history and rules for home insulation.

(7) I booked my flight and the duration of my stay in the hotel stone – will the amount I paid for the hotel stone be refunded?

* If you are traveling to one of the approved low-risk countries and you have made a reservation and paid the amount of the stay in the hotel stone upon return to Qatar, you will be able to retrieve the full amount of the hotel stone and the home stone will apply to you. Contact Discover Qatar to request a refund.

(8) Can I submit to the home quarantine if I am traveling to a country that does not fall under the official list of low-risk countries?

* No. If you are traveling to a country that does not fall under the approved list of low-risk countries, you will be required to undergo one week’s hotel quarantine. You are required to book a stone hotel for one week from the hotels on Discover Qatar. The examination will be carried out on the sixth day of the hotel stone. If the result of the examination is negative, and you do not have any symptoms of the disease, you will be able to leave the hotel on the seventh day and start another period of stone at home for 7 days (for a total of 14 days of stone). In the event that you do not have any symptoms after 14 days, the color of your precaution application will turn green.

(9) Are there any exemptions from hotel stone for persons returning from countries not included in the list of low-risk countries?

* Yeah. The sensitive categories shown below and returning from travel (Qatari and non-Qatari) and their immediate family members who reside with them in the same residence, including home labor returning with them, apply to them, not the hotel, and they are:

1. Age group 55 and over

2. Organ transplant recipient

3. People with high blood pressure who are undergoing treatment

4. Bone marrow transplant recipient

5. Patients with conditions that require immunosuppressive therapy

6. Patients with heart muscle failure or coronary artery disease

7. Moderate to severe patients

8. Cancer and malignant patients and patients undergoing treatment (chemical or radiological)

9. Pregnant women in all stages of pregnancy

10. Breastfeeding women and children under 5 years old

11. Kidney failure patients in the final stages of the disease and dialysis patients

12. Patients with chronic liver disease and fibrosis

13. Patients with amputation of the lower extremities

14. People with disabilities who depend on others for daily tasks

15. Disabled children and their mothers

16. Epilepsy patients under treatment

17. Patients with diabetic foot infections

18. People who lost their first-degree relatives during the last ten days

19. Patients with mental problems who are undergoing antipsychotic treatment and whose condition worsens when they remain in closed spaces

20. Diabetics under treatment (all blood sugar levels)