All You Need to Know About Qatar Visa???

A wonderful country rooted in ancient cultures yet inspiring contemporary vision, Qatar tourism has a lot in store for tourists/visitors. Whether it is the traditional yet lively Qatar souq or the mysterious inland sea – Khor Al Adaid. The country allures visitors from across the world. Simply not confined to tourism, the country, which also has the world’s highest per capita income and has many visitors visiting for business purposes as well. Depending on the purpose of the visit, one must apply for a specific type of Qatar visa.

Thus, understanding the visa requirements, types of visas, and fees are important when Qatar is on your travel agenda.

An Overview of Qatar Visa

The State of Qatar is one of the few countries that welcome the nationals of all the countries. While some countries are exempt, some do require an electronic travel authorization.

Hence, understanding the country-wise visa requirements and waivers is very important. Refer to the visa policy section below for information on Qatar visa exemptions, e-visa, visa on arrival, etc.

As per the updated visa policy, certain countries have freedom of movement, while some have visa-waiver. However, there is also a convenient eVisa facility and also Electronic Travel Authorization. Let us understand them to make a better decision on the kind of visa you may need for visiting Qatar.

Countries with freedom of movement in Qatar

The following countries are entitled to freedom of movement. These countries come under the Gulf Cooperation Council or GCC.

GCC resident visit visa

Residents of either of the GCC nations may also apply for a GCC resident visit visa on arrival (source). However, this facility is only granted to residents with an approved profession. Also, this type of visa is a single-entry visa which may be extended for a period of an additional three months. Needless to say, to avail this particular visa, the applicant must furnish their valid official documents stating their profession.

Visa waiver in Qatar

As one of the very few countries that welcome most of the nations with very easy visa requirements or even visa waivers, Qatar is one of the popular tourist destinations.

That being said, Qatar offers visa waiver for stay periods of 30 days and 90 days respectively.

Visa waiver for 90 days

Qatar visa waiver for 30 days

Qatar Visa for Indians

Indian passport holders must apply for Qatar eVisa for visiting Qatar. Qatar visa for Indians is a non-extendable and non-transferrable visa. And, although Indians can avail a visa on arrival, it is rather a tedious process. Moreover, the visa on arrival for Indians grants a stay period of 30 days and is a non-extendable visa.

Apart from visa on arrival for Indians, there is Qatar e-visa facility as well. They are discussed further in the blog.

Qatar eVisa for Indians

Qatar visa on arrival for Indians

While Indians can apply for a visa on arrival, it is not ideal for business visits. Meaning, Indian passport holders may get a visa on arrival in Qatar on the grounds of tourism alone. And, visa on arrival is not an option for business visits. Also, one of the necessary requirements is to travel to Qatar via Qatar Airlines only (source). Thus, we recommend Qatar eVisa when you are choosing to travel Qatar via other airlines.

Also, read Qatar Visa on Arrival

What are the Types of Qatar Visas

Typically, the basic types of visa categories are as follows;

What is a visit visa?

A Qatar visit visa is when you are visiting your immediate family while they sponsor your visa. In this case, the visa requirements vary from that of a Qatar tourist visa. Most often, a Qatar visit visa may be an extendable based on the nationality of the applicant.

For more information, read Qatar Visit Visa

What is a tourist visa?

Suitable for tourism, while some countries enjoy a visa-waiver, others do require one to visit Qatar for recreational and tourism purposes. Also, the Qatar tourist visa requirements are different from that of the visit visa. Although a Qatar visit visa may be used as a Qatar tourist visa, the latter cannot be considered as a visit visa. It is because Qatar visit visa involves seeking accommodation with one’s immediate family residing in Qatar. Moreover, an additional set of requirements apply to visit visa.

Also, read Qatar Tourist Visa

What is a business visa?

Qatar has the highest per capita income in the world. Thus, it attracts business enthusiasts and organizations from around the world. And, for visiting Qatar for business purpose requires a Qatar business visa. Earlier, we stated that a visit visa may be used as a tourist visa but not vice versa. Similarly, the same applies to the Qatar business visa.

For more information, read Qatar Business Visa

What is a transit visa?

Nationals of more than 80 countries, which have a visa-waiver may transit Qatar without a visa (Qatar Airways). In the case you would like to explore Qatar when the transit period is less than 96 hours, they may avail a Qatar transit visa-free of cost via Qatar Airways.

Also, read Qatar Transit Visa

Qatar Online Visa

The requirements and application process varies for the different types of visa categories. However, applying for a Qatar visa online is perceived to be a convenient option. The reasons for this could be the fact, one does not need a sponsor to apply for a Qatar e-visa. Moreover, the online visa requirements checklist is also quite simple.

Also, read Qatar Visa Online

Types of Online visas

Tourist visa

Business visa

Qatar Tourist visa

At Blinkvisa, we process the 30 days Qatar tourist visa for Indian passport holders only. The features of this visa are as follows;

While the validity is for up to three months, it entitles a stay period of 30 continuous days. Meaning, one must exit the country on or before the 30th day. Typically, it is processed within three working days. And, the time also depends on how sooner you upload the required documents.

[su_button url=”https://blinkvisa.com/visa/qatar-tourist-visa” target=”blank” style=”flat” background=”#F49122″ color=”#ffffff” size=”6″ center=”yes” radius=”5″ icon=”icon: check” icon_color=”#ffffff” text_shadow=”0px 0px 0px #fffffff”]Click to Get Qatar Tourist Visa[/su_button]

Qatar Business visa

Typically, there are two types of Qatar business visas at Blinkvisa. They are the 30 Days Business Visa and the 90 Days Business Visa.

[su_button url=”https://blinkvisa.com/visa/30-days-qatar-business-visa” target=”blank” style=”flat” background=”#F49122″ color=”#ffffff” size=”6″ center=”yes” radius=”5″ icon=”icon: check” icon_color=”#ffffff” text_shadow=”0px 0px 0px #fffffff”]Click to Get Qatar 30 Days Business Visa[/su_button]

While both are single-entry type visas, the major difference lies in the stay period, where it is 90 continuous days in the case of the former. As in the case of a tourist visa, one must exit the country on or before the 30th day or the 90th day respectively.

[su_button url=”https://blinkvisa.com/visa/90-days-qatar-business-visa” target=”blank” style=”flat” background=”#F49122″ color=”#ffffff” size=”6″ center=”yes” radius=”5″ icon=”icon: check” icon_color=”#ffffff” text_shadow=”0px 0px 0px #fffffff”]Click to Get Qatar 90 Days Business Visa[/su_button]

Qatar Visa Fees

Visa Type Visa Fee Blinkvisa Charges SGST + CGST Total Cost Avail Cashback Tourist Visa INR 9399 INR 500 18% INR 9989 INR 9989 30 Days Business Visa INR 10199 INR 500 18% INR 10789 INR 10789 90 Days Business Visa INR 21199 INR 500 18% INR 21789 INR 21789

Note: The Qatar tourist visa fee for individuals aged 55-years and above is INR 14399

Also, read Qatar Visa Fee

Understanding the cashback

The Blinkvisa advantage is the 100% cashback, which you receive on your complete visa fee on any of the online visas, and that too even before you complete the payment. There are no questions asked and no conditions to meet. As soon as you register with us for processing your visa, you will receive the cashback in your Blinkwallet linked to your registered user id in the form of Blinkcash.

The Blinkcash unleashes a plethora of offers and discounts on travel-related activities and expenses like flight tickets, hotel reservations, etc.

How the Blinkcash works?

The Blinkcash unlocks special discounts on flight tickets, hotel reservations, tour activities and more. For instance, when you are booking a flight ticket to Qatar, you will get an additional discount on the cost price of the air ticket.

In this case, you get a discount of up to INR 1200. Please note, the discounts and flight options may vary as per the dates you choose.

Visa Requirements for Qatar Visa

The following are the list of the essential documents;

A colour-scanned copy of passport’s first and last pages Scanned copy of your passport-sized photo clicked against a blue background Confirmed flight tickets Proof of confirmed accommodation (hotel reservations) Qatar travel itinerary

The requirements may vary based on the type of visa chosen. While the common documents remain the same, some additionals may apply.

For instance: Visit visa requirements

A colour-scanned copy of passport’s first and last pages Scanned copy of your passport-sized photo clicked against a blue background Confirmed flight tickets An invitation letter issued by the host you will be staying with Qatar travel itinerary

The invitation letter must also furnish the following;

Your relationship with the host Purpose and duration of your visit Host’s Qatar ID, resident permit or passport

For more information, read Qatar Visa Requirements

Qatar travel plan

Do not have a well-planned travel itinerary to Qatar or other travel destination of your choice. At Blinkvisa, we also assist you with a well-put travel plan to meet your requirement.

[su_button url=”https://blinkvisa.com/blog/custom-travel-itinerary/” target=”blank” style=”flat” background=”#F49122″ color=”#ffffff” size=”6″ center=”yes” radius=”5″ icon=”icon: check” icon_color=”#ffffff” text_shadow=”0px 0px 0px #fffffff”]Get Qatar Travel Plan[/su_button]

How to apply for Qatar Visa?

The Qatar online visa application process at Blinkvisa is rather simple. It majorly consists of the key steps listed below;

Step 1

Visit Blinkvisa

Step 2

Fill in the basic details like your name, tentative travel date, number of applicants, etc.

Step 3

Make the payment of INR 500 to initiate visa processing. And, receive the complete visa fee as cashback even before the processing starts

Step 4

Our visa expert will walk you through the visa requirements. Upload the essential documents. Receive your visa in six working days.

Frequently Asked Questions FAQs

1. Do Indians need a visa to visit Qatar?

Yes, Indian passport holders do need a visa to visit Qatar. However, as an initiative of visa-waiver for Indians, a visa on arrival is available through the Qatar airlines only. Thus, we recommend Qatar eVisa.

For more information, read Qatar Visa for Indians

2. Is my visa fee refundable?

While you receive a cashback, the fee is not refundable. However, you can make use of the cashback to get attractive discounts on your travel expenses.

3. What is the validity of the Blinkcash?

The Blinkcash has a lifetime validity meaning you may use it anytime in the future.

4. Is visa assured if I apply for a visa online?

The final decision to grant a Qatar eVisa or not lies with the Qatar Immigration Authorities.

5. When is the ideal time to apply for my Qatar online visa?

We recommend a maximum of 90 days or at least a week (seven to nine working days) before your intended travel date.