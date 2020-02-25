Lusail Sports Arena came to life on February 21 as Superslam II took place with more than 35 international pro wrestling legends and superstars competing for the championship titles.

Superslam II presented four championship title matches: the Qatar Pro Wrestling (QPW) Tag Team won by Carlito and Chris Masters, the QPW King of Ladder title won by Caprice Coleman, the QPW Middle East match won by White Eagle, and the QPW World Title won by Alofa.

There were also a number of special single matches in between the title games that “left the audience filled with excitement”, the organisers said in a statement.

The 2020 QPW World Title Championship holder is Alofa, an American professional wrestler best known for his appearances with the World Wrestling Federation under the ring names Tahitian Savage, Fred Williams and Lloyd Lanui, and for his appearances with Extreme Championship Wrestling under the ring name L A Smooth.

Alofa has also had an acting career, featuring in the movie The Wrestler, on the trailer commercial for Brisk Tea for his cousin Dwayne Johnson’s movie Hobbs & Shaw and other movies.

The second edition of QPW witnessed the attendance of almost 6,000 fans, making it the largest wrestling event to ever take place in Doha, the statement noted.

Fans got to see live their favourite World Wrestling Entertainment superstars, including Alberto del Rio, Rob Van Dam, PJ Black, Brian Cage, nZo, Matt Sydal, Harry Smith Jr, Chris Raaber, Alofa, Caprice Coleman, Brian Pillman Jr, Apolo, Carlito, Chris Masters, Matt Cross, Johnny Storm, Jody Fleisch and Mil Muertes.

Wrestlers have also attended a series of events in Doha prior to the tournament, including a dedicated press conference, a VIP lunch and a meet-and-greet session at Doha Festival City as well as a pre-meet and greet prior to the match where fans were able to meet their icons in person.

A special celebration of Carlito’s birthday was also enjoyed among other wrestlers, fans and members of the media.

The wrestlers also got to spend the morning of the day prior to the match at Doha Festival City, experiencing its three theme parks, and visited the Mitsubishi showroom in addition to touring the city of Doha in their SuperSlam Mitsubishi cars.

“This was a fantastic, unparalleled event in the history of wrestling in the region. The stars gave the fans an amazing show. The guest appearances, the live interactions with the wrestlers, the lineup, the matches, everything was absolutely phenomenal. I would like to thank everyone who worked with us and supported in making this happen,” said Ali Ahmad al-Marafi, chairman of QPW.

“Thank you to the Ministry of Culture and Sports and the Boxing Federation in supporting Qatar Pro Wrestling in bringing SuperSlam II to the people of Qatar,” added al-Marafi.

SuperSlam II was attended by wrestling legends Eric Bischoff, The Great Khali, Kevin Nash, Mark Henry and ‘Road Warrior Animal’, who made a special appearance in the ring.

Three new Qatari wrestling stars were also announced at the championship, having opened the show: Rage, Classy Ali and Tito Hatem, showcasing the achievements of QPW in supporting the development of wrestling in Qatar.

“The championship was admired for the high level of professionalism of each of the matches, presenting a top-level show for the wrestling fans of Qatar. Matches witnessed unparalleled, adrenaline-filled performances such as the death-defying moves in winning the three-ladder battle by Caprice Coleman, which left the audience in awe,” the statement added.

The event was sponsored by Doha Festival City as the Platinum Sponsor, Dusit Doha Hotel as the Hospitality Partner and Mitsubishi Motors as the Official Car Sponsor for this exclusive event, as well as all the media partners; Gulf Times as the Newspaper Partner, Qabayan Radio as the exclusive Filipino Radio Partner, ILoveQatar as the Official Digital Partner, while Qatar Living, QL Lifestyle, WhatsUpDoha, and Marhaba were Digital Media Partners.

