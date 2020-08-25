His Excellency Mohammed Jaham Al-Kuwari, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Germany, affirmed that the State of Qatar has made great strides to become a central power in the Middle East through its success in affirming its position as a trustworthy partner and supporting peace, stability and security efforts in the region. That is diplomacy, dialogue and human solidarity.

His Excellency added, in a lecture he gave at the invitation of the “Haven Hamburg Club” to a number of businessmen, economists and representatives of German companies from various sectors, that the principles adopted by the State of Qatar constituted a major factor in enabling it to face the political and economic blockade imposed on it, as it refused to submit to the blackmail of some countries. The blockade, and adhered to the independence of its sovereign decisions, and made the blockade a factor pushing and stimulating to open up more to the countries of the world to develop their economy, and to take great and tangible steps towards ensuring their food and economic security, which was greatly reflected in its success in addressing the crisis of the Corona epidemic (Covid-19 /), and confronting The economic implications of it.

He explained that the Qatari economy proved during the crisis of the Corona epidemic its flexibility and competitiveness, citing the example of the successes achieved by Qatar Airways in increasing its market share and the relief work it provided to citizens of other countries and the evacuation of stranded people to their countries.

In his speech, His Excellency linked the global endeavors to achieve a transformation in the use of alternative energy sources, and the continuation of stable growth around the world, which provides opportunities for the exchange of experiences and ideas to create future technologies such as hydrogen technology.

He pointed out that the geographical location of the State of Qatar and the logistical, financial, service and digital infrastructure that it possesses makes it able to provide excellent conditions for production facilities while obtaining a safe supply of energy.

Speaking about the State of Qatar as a major player in a multi-polar world, he added, “Qatar has focused its activities in the sports field based on its belief in the role of sport in promoting international dialogue, exchange and interaction between cultures, which are the same principles that the State of Qatar adopts in its openness to the world, which it translated into action.” I am persistent in continuing to work on hosting international sporting events, especially the 2022 World Cup, and pushing it in return to run again to host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games.

He reaffirmed that Qatar has succeeded, in record time, in turning into a milestone in the world of art and culture, as it has become a global center that attracts visitors from all over the world through cultural institutions, world-class museums and the huge libraries that it contains.

On the distinguished partnership between the State of Qatar and Germany, His Excellency Mr. Mohammed Jaham Al-Kuwari said that Qatar confirmed its intention to invest in an intensive and long-term basis in the German economy, and announced its desire to continue expanding this cooperation, which was confirmed by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al The second Emir of the country, during the inauguration of the Qatar-Germany Business and Investment Forum in 2018, with the participation of Dr. Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor.

He stressed that the Qatari market holds many potentials and opportunities for German companies, through industrial free zones that provide excellent conditions for long-term investment, and called on representatives of small and medium companies to visit Qatar to closely get acquainted with these possibilities offered by the Qatari market for mutual investment.

He added, “Qatar is not interested in achieving short-term economic profits, but rather in developing a sustainable, reliable and long-term partnership with Germany, for the benefit of the two countries and peoples, which can be read from reliable Qatari investments in major German companies such as Deutsche Bank and Volkswagen.”

In his lecture, His Excellency referred to the common civilizational common denominators that connect the cities of Hamburg and Doha, which have always been the gates of their countries to the world and important commercial and logistical centers, and are distinguished by their openness to different ideas, the culture of “hospitality”, the spirit of initiative and innovation.

The lecture was attended by Representative Johannes Seele, Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Culture and Information in the German Bundestag, HE Corina Nienstedt, Head of the International Relations Department of the Hamburg State Council, and Captain Michael Giss, Commander of the General Command of the German Army in the State of Hamburg.

The lecture was divided into four axes, the first of which is: “Qatar as a main mediator and central interlocutor in the Middle East to promote international peace and security,” “Qatar as an economic power between blockade, sustainable diversification of the economy and achieving autonomy,” and “Qatar as a major player in a multi-polar global system.” And Qatar as a partner and an active investor in the German economy.

It is noteworthy that the ancient “Hafen Hamburg Club” was established in 1965 in the area overlooking the Port of Hamburg, to be a meeting place and dialogue between German and foreign economic actors, and during its long history it succeeded in becoming a platform for communication.