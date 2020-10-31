His Excellency Dr. Mustafa Kokso, Ambassador of Turkey in Doha, said that the relations between Qatar and Turkey are unique and distinctive in all fields. This came during a reception yesterday evening on the occasion of the celebration of the 97th anniversary of the proclamation of the establishment of the Turkish Republic in the presence of His Excellency Mr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Zaid Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Shura Council, His Excellency Mr. Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Trade and Industry, and His Excellency Mr. Minister of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs, His Excellency Mr. Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Ambassador Ibrahim Fakhro, Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency Ambassador Ali Ibrahim Ahmed, Ambassador of Eritrea, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps.

Ambassador Kokso said: “It is a great honor for me to welcome you all this evening, as we celebrate the 97th anniversary of the proclamation of the establishment of the Turkish Republic, and as you know that circumstances did not allow hosting a large reception this year. So, in compliance with the preventive measures, we have organized several events. This week, we conclude it with this official ceremony, to share the joy of this memory with you, as you have always been one of our supporters in developing our strategic relations. “

On the importance of the memory of October 29, 1923 in Turkish history, Ambassador Kokso warned that his country is celebrating this year the 97th anniversary of the founding of the republic, which falls on October 29 of each year, which is the anniversary of the proclamation of the republic by its founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in 1923, when the National Assembly Al Turki established the foundations of the modern Turkish democratic state on this date specifically, after the victory in the national war of independence.

Kokso added that after nearly a century has passed, Turkey has undergone a tremendous transformation that has managed to occupy its place, well-deserved, among the developed countries of the world. He pointed out that “Turkey faced, during this period, many internal and external challenges that targeted our security, stability and unity, but we succeeded in addressing these challenges through our effective diplomacy, our strong army and our solidarity with our strategic partners such as Qatar.”

And the Turkish ambassador continued by saying: “As you know, I assumed my duties as the ambassador of the Turkish Republic on August 12, after submitting my credentials to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, and it is a real honor for me to serve in this brother country, He has a unique relationship with Turkey. ” He stressed that Qatar and Turkey are strategic partners cooperating on many issues at the bilateral, regional and international levels, noting that the bilateral relations have witnessed remarkable progress in recent years in almost all fields. He said that the expansion of cooperation between Turkey and Qatar, as major players in the region, is of increasing importance given the complex challenges we face in our region and beyond.