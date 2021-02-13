His Excellency Hafeez Al-Ajmi, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Doha, affirmed that the Kuwaiti leadership and people will not forget the role of the Qatari forces in the battle of Khafji. Where she wrote a wonderful heroic epic reported by the international media.

Al-Ajmi stated in previous statements to Al-Sharq that the State of Qatar played an important role in the battle of liberation and the end of the brutal Iraqi invasion, and His Highness the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who was the Crown Prince and Minister of Defense at the time, had a prominent and significant role in his continuous follow-up to what was It is being run by the Qatari forces during the Battle of Khafji, “noting that he lost the forces, along with some of his sons, as they lived through the military atmosphere.

His Excellency said in his previous statements to Al-Sharq that the battle of Khafji was one of the battles to end the brutal Iraqi invasion of the State of Kuwait when the defunct Iraqi regime seized the land of Kuwait at the dawn of the second of August 1990 in an attempt to obliterate its identity, history and existence, but the Kuwaitis declared their rejection of the blatant aggression and the stopping of the Kuwaitis inside And abroad, along with their legitimate leadership, one row to defend the homeland, its sovereignty and its freedom, and the wise administration represented by the late Emir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Father Prince Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, may God rest their souls, and the late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah – may God rest his soul – who was running The position of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs at the time, in addition to the popular support, the prominent and significant role in gaining the support of the international community to liberate the State of Kuwait from the clutches of the invasion.

He added: That day, the international community condemned the crime of the former Iraqi regime against the State of Kuwait, and the UN Security Council issued decisive decisions, starting with Resolution No. 660, which demanded the defunct Iraqi regime to withdraw immediately, in addition to the package of decisions issued by the Council under Chapter Seven of the Charter, which stipulates the use of force to ensure the implementation of decisions. .

And he said: As we recall the memory of the brutal invasion, we can only stand up for our righteous martyrs who sacrificed the most dearest of their possessions for the sake of this dear nation, and we ask God Almighty Almighty to have mercy on them and put them in paradise.

He added: We renew our pride and pride in the solidarity and unity of fate that we have witnessed in the difficult days, and the great sacrifices, as we have seen the forces and soldiers of our brothers and friends, especially from the countries of the Cooperation Council at the forefront of the fighters to liberate the country, and the State of Qatar had a prominent role in this epic, “the saga of restoring the right to his people and the struggle.” Against the ambitions of the greedy. “

He added: The Kuwaiti people will not forget the role of the Qatari forces in the Battle of Khafji, where the Qatari forces wrote a wonderful heroic epic that the international media reported.